Highlights DeMar DeRozan is set to leave the Chicago Bulls after the Alex Caruso-Josh Giddey trade.

DeRozan's departure marks the start of the Bulls' youth movement.

Despite his age, DeRozan remains a skilled player with the potential to impact a winning team.

DeMar DeRozan revitalized his career with the Chicago Bulls through three seasons, but his tenure has seemed to run its course.

Chicago Sun-Times writer Joe Cowley reported that the Bulls' most recent deal was the deciding factor that will conclude DeRozan's career in Chicago.

"A source told the Sun-Times late Sunday night that the Alex Caruso-Josh Giddey trade was the final straw in DeRozan’s mind for any sort of return, as the 34-year-old will now use his free agency to shop elsewhere."

The Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder agreed on terms to exchange Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey. It was the first trade the organization made since 2021, which was the deal involving the Orlando Magic sending big man Nikola Vucevic to Chicago.

DeRozan's decision to leave isn't due to Giddey as a person, but more so what it means for the complexion of the Bulls as a team. Chicago is initiating a youth movement, which isn't on the six-time All-Star's timeline.

Injuries plagued the DeRozan era in Chicago, as key point guard Lonzo Ball was only able to play half of a season. However, at that time, the Bulls were the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference in 2021-22. Under DeRozan, the Bulls made their first postseason appearance since 2017 that season.

In the last two years, the Bulls made the Play-In Tournament but weren't able to solidify a spot in the NBA Playoffs. After years of mediocrity, the Chicago front office is ready to usher in a rebuild.

DeRozan Can Be a Factor on a Winning Team

The All-Star guard still has enough in the tank

There were many questions regarding the fit of DeRozan in the league. Although it is undeniable that he is one of the most talented and skilled players in the league, his lack of three-point shooting can handicap what a team's offense can do.

However, following some of the big moves on the first day of free agency, there have been doors of opportunity opening for DeRozan that weren't previously there.

DeMar DeRozan 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 24.0 REB 4.3 AST 5.3 FG% 48.0 FT% 85.3

Paul George 's departure from the Los Angeles Clippers to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers leaves a vacancy for much-needed scoring. DeRozan is a hometown kid from Compton and childhood friends with Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook, which could play a part in his impending decision.

The L.A. Lakers have also been a team tied to DeRozan this offseason and in his most recent experience testing the free agency market in 2021. However, this would require a pay cut from both DeRozan and LeBron James , who has yet to sign a contract to return to the Lakers.

DeRozan is 34 years old and still has a lot in the tank to help a team compete for a championship. His previous goal of bringing the Bulls back to relevancy didn't go as planned, but he will have the opportunity to do that elsewhere.