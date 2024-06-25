Highlights The Atlanta Hawks are likely to trade one of their All-Star guards, with center Clint Capela also linked with a trade away from the team.

Atlanta are leaning toward keeping the No. 1 draft pick, where they are expected to select a big man.

Capela is a strong defensive force and a consistent double-double provider which makes him an attractive trade target.

The Atlanta Hawks are expected to be busy this summer as they seek to construct a roster that is capable of helping the franchise reach playoff contender status once again after a disappointing 2023-24 NBA season that resulted in elimination from the Play-In tournament.

One player who they could look to move is Clint Capela , with league insider Mark Medina touting the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls as good potential trade destinations for the 2021 rebounding leader.

Hawks’ Tough Off-Season Decisions

Expected to trade one of their All-Star guards, with Capela also linked with a move away

It is no secret that Atlanta are thought to move on from either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray this summer, with all signs pointing towards Young as the player who will be playing his basketball elsewhere next season.

The L.A. Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans have been named teams of interest of late, but the latter looks more likely to try and make an aggressive run to attempt to land one of the All-Star guards, as they are in dire need of a playmaking point-guard, with the Pelicans thought to be considering packaging Brandon Ingram in a potential deal, who is seen as a good fit for the Hawks outfit.

Atlanta Hawks - 2023-24 Season Category Statistic League Rank PTS 118.3 5th OPP PTS 120.5 28th OFF RTG 116.4 12th DEF RTG 118.4 27th NET RTG -2.0 21st

With the Hawks also possessing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft , where they are expected to keep the pick to draft a big, though it is unclear whether they will select Alexandre Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher, or Donovan Clingan, with there also being a possibility that they could draft someone different entirely, this appears to signal that Clint Capela’s time with the Hawks could be over.

Thirty-year-old Capela is expected to attract a lot of interest from around the Association, with reports that the Pelicans, along with the Washington Wizards , Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies are potentially interested in engaging with the Hawks over a trade for the 6-foot-10 center, with Atlanta looking to 'thread the needle' with the moves they make this summer in order to build a playoff contender quite quickly.

Capela Is Capable of Helping ‘Slow Down’ a Rebuild

When discussing which teams around the league would benefit the most from having Capela join their team, Medina names the Grizzlies and Bulls as the two best fits for the center.

For the Grizzlies, they are lacking some size, and while Steven Adams is set to be fully recovered from his right knee injury ahead of next season, he may need some additional support as he makes his way back to full fitness.

On the flip side, the Bulls are expected to be in rebuild mode, and the journalist feels that someone of Capela’s caliber would help prevent the notion of them doing such a colossal rebuild.

“The Grizzlies could really benefit from him because of just the fact that Steven Adams is coming off his injury, so that would be huge, as well as the Bulls. Just knowing that there's an expectation that they're going to make the tough decision to trade Zach LaVine, and maybe having Clint Capela will prevent, or at least slow down, this idea that they're now going to do this massive rebuild. Maybe they trade Zach LaVine, but they still have the ability to re-sign DeMar DeRozan, and it's just now about bolstering their depth, and he's a great defensive player. So I would say the Bulls and the Grizzlies would be the best fit for Capela.”

Capable Scorer and Imposing Force on Defense

Minus-0.6 points percentage difference overall led the Hawks (more than five games played)

Clint Capela is capable, in any given season, of providing a double-double average for whichever team he plays on, having done so in the past seven consecutive seasons, splitting his time between the Hawks and the Houston Rockets , where he has a career average of 12.3 points and 10.7 rebounds, having played in the NBA for a decade.

This season was no different, where he recorded a team-leading 10.6 rebounds, to go along with his 11.5 points, with which he shot at a 57.1 percent shooting clip from the field.

Clint Capela - 2023-24 Defensive Statistics Category DFGA DFG% DIFF% < 6ft. 6.0 58.7 -5.3 < 10 ft. 7.0 56.1 -3.9 > 15 ft. 4.7 39.9 +2.8

Regarded as one of the NBA's premier shot blockers, ranking 16th overall in the league with an average of 1.5 blocks per contest, Capela led the Hawks in defensive rebound percentage, with 23.2 percent, which also ranked 14th in the entire NBA among defenders to have played more than 20 minutes per game in more than 50 contests.

Furthermore, the 30-year-old led Atlanta in defensive impact, in which he finished the season with a 55.7 percent defensive field goal percentage.

More specifically, Capela held his opponents to 52.8 percent shooting on two-point attempts when he was their primary defender, down 3.1 percent from their field goal average of 55.9 percent, while he limited his opponents to 49.4 percent from the field overall, down 0.6 percent from their 49.9 percent field goal average on the season.

While it was only a minute positive swing in the center's favor, this was in fact Atlanta's best figure (among players to have participated in more than five contests throughout the regular season campaign), having been one of the worst defenses in the league last season, in which they recorded a 118.4 defensive rating, ranking 27th in the NBA.

A solid offensive contributor and rim protector on defense, Capela is an attractive trade target for several teams around the league, and could potentially be a foundational pillar for which teams who are looking to reassert themselves as contenders, or find their way back to being close to playoff contention after years of mediocrity, can build upon.

Nonetheless, the Hawks will not be short of options should they ultimately decide to cash in on the big in favor of building around a younger asset.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.