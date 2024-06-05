Highlights The Bulls are stuck in NBA mediocrity, but Lonzo Ball's imminent return could help if he's able to make an impact next season.

The Chicago Bulls are in NBA hell. They're not quite good enough to win or contend for anything of note, outside the chance to be someone's first round tune-up series in the east. However, they're not quite bad enough to bottom out and be in contention for the top pick in the NBA Draft.

This is the reality that the Bulls have faced for the last few seasons. After making the playoffs in the 2021-2022 season, they were bounced in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks. In the two seasons that have followed, they were bounced from the Play-In Tournament by the Miami Heat in back-to-back years.

One of the biggest reasons for the Bulls' lack of success is the missing presence of Lonzo Ball. The Bulls guard last played an NBA game in his first year with Chicago in the 21-22 season.

Less than a month ago, Ball revealed an update about his injury status where he claimed to be confident about his future. Now, according to The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry, the team shares that feeling.

Ball could provide a lift to the Bulls organization, should they choose to run it back with their current group once more.

Timing Couldn’t Be Better for Lonzo Ball

Ball could return just in time for his contract year

Ball's impending return to the court is one of those feel-good basketball stories that one can't help but root for. The Bulls guard suffered numerous setbacks in his injury recovery, so much so that many believed his NBA career was nearly over.

However, Ball should have the chance to go out there next season and remind everyone just how good of a player he is on the basketball court.

Lonzo Ball's Stats With Bulls Category Stats PPG 13.0 RPG 5.4 APG 5.1 SPG 1.8 FG% 42.3 3P% 42.3

Ball was off to a great start with the Bulls before going down due to injury. He was averaging career-highs in three-point percentage and steals per game. Chicago also got off to a 22-13 start with him in the lineup.

After all that he's been through, it's easy to forget that Ball is only 26 years old. After picking up his player option for the 2024-2025 season, he will be showcasing his talents for a brand-new contract.

When he was last available, Lonzo showcased a unique package of shooting, passing, and defending that would make him an asset for any NBA franchise. If he were to have a healthy campaign in the upcoming year, there should be plenty of suitors for a player of his caliber.

One would imagine that the Bulls will bring him along slowly next season to build his stamina, durability, and confidence. Hopefully, that can be the jumping off point for the continuation of Ball's NBA career.

