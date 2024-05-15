Highlights Lonzo Ball's recovery is improving week by week, and he may be back on the court after a two-year absence.

The Bulls struggled without Ball, and his unique skill set in playmaking and shooting has been missed.

The return of Ball could provide Bulls with a competent point guard rotation and boost team performance.

Lonzo Ball has not played a game of NBA basketball since the 2021-2022 season. He missed the last two seasons trying to work his way back from what was originally a meniscus tear in his left knee. The Chicago Bulls guard underwent three surgeries on his knee as pain and discomfort continued to plague him throughout the process of trying to work his way back.

Earlier this month, Ball picked up the player option for the 2024-2025 season with the Bulls, worth over $21 million. Now, there's reason to be optimistic he could end up playing during that final year of his contract. On an episode of The WAE Show, Ball provided a major update about how his recovery process has been going.

"It's coming along, man. Week by week, it's improving...so that's all I can ask for. It's still not where I want it to be. Out of 100, I'd probably say I'm about 70...good enough to play, but can still get better. [I've] still got a long summer ahead of me, but [I'm] definitely looking forward to the future." -Lonzo Ball

If Ball is to be believed, it looks like he may be trending towards being back on a basketball court for the first time in over two years. The fact he mentioned being "good enough to play" is an incredibly promising sign for all parties involved.

Bulls Have Desperately Missed Lonzo

Ball's unique skill set will be a welcome sight for the team as he works his way back to 100 percent

The Bulls' recent era of being led by Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic got off to a promising start. The team was towards the top of the Eastern Conference in the first year of the trio being together early on in the season. All this came undone once Ball's injury happened.

Chicago was 22-13 in the 35 games that Lonzo had played for the team. The team would finish the year 46-36, going 24-23 the rest of the season without Ball in the lineup. The team went 40-42 the following season and 39-43 in the most recent 2023-2024 campaign.

Ball's presence has been sorely missed on the team. The unique skill set he brought to the table of playmaking, shooting, and defense was not easy to replicate with the players they tried to bring in to fill the void.

Ball's Career With The Bulls PPG 13.0 APG 5.1 SPG 1.8 3PT% 42.3 BPM 2.6

The point guard position has been somewhat of a revolving door for the Bulls since Ball's injury. Some of the names that the team has tried to fill the void with include Patrick Beverley, Jevon Carter, and Goran Dragic. The results have been spotty, at best.

The team did recently have fifth-year guard Coby White finally experience a breakthrough season where he finished runner-up to Tyrese Maxey for this year's Most Improved Player award. With Ball's looming return to the basketball court, the Bulls may finally have their first competent point guard rotation in years.

Ball served a big role early-on in helping the Bulls function as intended with their current core group. One can't help but root for his return to full health in the upcoming season.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference. Contract details are courtesy of Spotrac.