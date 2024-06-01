Highlights The Bulls may have to consider moving on from Zach LaVine this offseason due to his decreased trade value.

The Chicago Bulls haven't been a particularly interesting team to watch these past few seasons. This offseason could mark a turning point for the franchise.

This will be the summer to decide whether the Bulls want to keep pushing forward with this same nucleus or if it's time to tear it down and start over. If they do choose to start over, it likely won't kick off with a bang.

Bulls Not Expecting Huge Return for Zach LaVine

No. 8 was once acquired to kickstart a new era

Zach LaVine likely won't draw huge value anyway after another injury-impacted season. It may be time Chicago looks in the mirror and decides he more or less has to go this offseason.

Taking questions sent in by fans on NBC Sports Chicago, Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson said the Bulls wouldn't be content if LaVine stood pat much longer. Chicago may even lower their expectations of what they can receive for LaVine just to move him.

"Content may be the wrong word, and I do get the sense both sides are motivated to make something work this offseason. I don’t think the Bulls will take an awful deal if little materializes, but I do get the sense they’re open to more possibilities than before. More to the point: I’ve reported before what their asking price was---All-Star level talent, first-round picks or both---and my sense is that it has dropped significantly."

Getting out from under his colossal contract would make it easier for this front office to navigate. Shortly after Chicago's season ended, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported a LaVine trade "remains priority one, two and three this summer."

Is LaVine Still Interested in The Lakers?

Chicago guard has been heavily linked to L.A.

The L.A. Lakers have also felt like a possible landing spot for quite some time. LaVine-to-L.A. rumors recently caught steam after LaVine was spotted with Klutch Sports at Bronny James’ pro day. Considering how much buzz there was between these two sides earlier in the year, it's hard to ignore the possibility of a deal this summer.

According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, LaVine was intrigued at the thought of being a Laker as recently as this past regular season.

“Now, I did hear during the season that Zach was “intrigued” by the potential of being a Laker. And that was around the time the Zach to LA rumors started … Now, could those talks be re-visited this summer? I don’t know. I’d guess not. I think if you look at what the Lakers need, he checks some of the boxes. But he is a step down from Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young tier. Maybe even a couple steps down."

LaVine, 29, will undoubtedly draw suitors if Chicago puts him on the trade block. But whether he goes or not, Chicago must look in the mirror and seriously consider starting fresh given what's transpired over the last few seasons.