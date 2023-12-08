Highlights The Chicago Bulls have won three games in a row without Zach LaVine, their best player, all while attempting to find a trade for him.

LaVine is expected to miss significant time with a foot injury, which could impact the team's plans to deal him before the deadline.

Despite perceived interest from several teams, there doesn't seem to be a market for LaVine right now due to his expensive contract.

The Chicago Bulls ran a master class on futility from November 1-28, losing 12 of 15 games and posting a net rating of minus-7.2 over that stretch. Since then, though, their seemingly wayward campaign has taken a surprising turn for the better.

Billy Donovan's club has won three games in a row, one of which came against the 15-7 Milwaukee Bucks. And while there are a lot of things to draw from those performances, one of the common threads defies the conventional logic.

All three of the aforementioned wins came with the Bulls' supposed best player, two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine, watching from the bench in street clothes. Of course, the Bulls' inability to win at a consistent level with LaVine acting as the tip of the spear in their attack is undoubtedly a factor in the team's apparent willingness to part with the UCLA product.

For his part, NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson reported that dealing LaVine "is the main organizational focal point," where roster moves are concerned.

Regardless, Chicago may find itself stuck with LaVine beyond February's trade deadline. Bulls VP Arturas Karnišovas has encountered roadblocks in his attempts to trade the star guard, and the latest development may have put another one in his path.

LaVine's injury woes

LaVine made an early exit from Chicago's Nov. 28 road loss to the Boston Celtics due to a foot injury; not that he was having a positive impact on the contest — he finished with just two points on 1-of-9 shooting in 25 minutes of action. It's that injury that has sidelined him during the club's recent winning streak, and he's expected to remain out for a considerable amount of time.

"Not good for the Bulls, not good for Zach LaVine [...] He has got to treat right foot inflammation, so he's going to end up missing a total of at least four to five weeks with this injury. Ironically, this takes the Bulls and Zach LaVine right up to that January 15 date when all the free agents will be eligible to be traded from last summer. ... Both sides have been open to exploring trade avenues, but for now, he will remain shelved.”

Shams Charania

Despite rumblings of the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and others being possible suitors — Charania mentioned the former two clubs in his latest report — there doesn't seem to be a market for his services right now. And the contending teams that could conceivably consider him the final piece for a potential championship run undoubtedly aren't looking to pay a hefty sum for someone who's banged up.

Moreover, the 28-year-old recently confirmed his commitment to the team when journalists asked him about the trade rumors.

Particularly when, regardless of how LaVine bounces back, they'll continue to feel the financial pain for years to come.

An albatross of a contract

2023-24 salary: $40 million

In an era where the number of players garnering max and supermax contracts is out of step with the number of those whose on-court contributions and actual impact on wins and losses warrant such paydays, LaVine's contract manages to stand apart.

Any team acquiring him ahead of the deadline would be on the hook for the rest of his $40 million salary for 2023-24, and it just gets worse from there. LaVine has three more years and $138 million left on his deal after this season, with the final year being a player option that he'll surely pick up.

Zach LaVine's Last Four Games Points FG-FGA Rebounds Assists +/- 11/20 vs MIA 13 5-9 3 5 -24 11/24 @ TOR 36 16-23 4 3 -2 11/26 @ BKN 20 8-18 6 4 +1 11/28 @ BOS 2 1-9 2 4 -22

On the surface, it stands to reason that Chicago would give him such a deal. He's still in his prime, and he has been devoted to the franchise throughout a seven-year run that has seen him average 24.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per outing while sinking 38.3 percent of his three-point attempts.

Alas, one first-round exit is all the Bulls have to show for their LaVine experience, and his net rating has been negative in every year of his run, save for last season (when he was virtually even at 0.3). Despite those suboptimal results, LaVine is taking home a salary that makes him the 16th-highest-paid player in the Association this season.