Highlights DeRozan is likely to remain with the Chicago Bulls due to mutual interest, preferring to end his career there.

Chicago may need to make room for DeRozan's re-signing by shopping Zach LaVine, who is on a large salary.

The Bulls are in a precarious financial situation but must retain DeRozan to avoid a rebuild and maintain competitiveness.

DeMar DeRozan is one of the top free agents available on the market this summer, though he may not be on the market for long, with journalist Mark Medina arguing that he cannot see any situation unfolding whereby the six-time NBA All-Star doesn’t remain with the Chicago Bulls going forward.

Roster Overhaul Incoming?

Zach LaVine may be shopped to afford extension with DeRozan

After yet another sub .500 season outing which ended in a disappointing Play-In tournament elimination, personnel changes could be on the horizon for the Bulls.

Having tried – and failed – to shop Zach LaVine at the trade deadline last season, all signs point to Chicago being poised to make a trade involving the two-time All-Star, if they can find a suitor, of course.

The L.A. Lakers were a team thought to have held interest in the 29-year-old last time out, but now it seems “unlikely” that they will pursue the talented Bulls guard this time around due to concerns over LaVine’s tethered injury history, which saw him suit up only 25 times during the 2023-24 campaign, and has made his market perhaps more limited than ever.

LaVine’s possible departure may also be as a result of the Bulls’ keen interest in re-signing six-time All-Star, DeMar DeRozan.

Chicago Bulls - 2024-25 Payroll Projection Player Salary Cap Hit (millions) Zach LaVine $43.0 Lonzo Ball $21.4 Nikola Bucevic $20.0 Coby White $12.0 Alex Caruso $9.9

The 34-year-old is out of contract this summer, but there is thought to be mutual interest between player and team in remaining together going forward, though only if they are able to do so for a “reasonable commitment”, with the Los Angeles Clippers waiting in the wings should a deal not materialize, having expressed interest in the veteran should Paul George leave in free-agency.

But, with the Bulls ranking 25th in the NBA in cap space, in which they are $80 million over the cap, they would have to create some space in order to re-sign the veteran.

Another player who Chicago looks keen to keep hold of is Alex Caruso , with recent reports surfacing that claim they rejected a top-10 pick for the guard as they felt he was integral to them being able to “compete for the playoffs”, and with Lonzo Ball also expected to play some part of the 2024-25 season after two years out with injury, things could be looking very different in the Windy City from next season.

DeRozan wants to ‘end his career’ with the Bulls

Medina spoke with DeRozan during the 2023-24 campaign, and discussed, at length, the 34-year-old’s plans for the future, where he stated that he would prefer to stay in Chicago to see out his professional career – something which appears to be mutual with the organization.

This comes despite some feelings that he’d maybe have liked to have made the move to his hometown Los Angeles at some point in his career, though when chances did present themselves to join the Lakers, he chose to go elsewhere.

“I think he's still stays with the Bulls. Before the season started, he told me that ‘the Bulls, that's the place I want to be and end my career’. I know that he would love to be back in L.A., but he had different opportunities to be in L.A. and it just didn't happen, and part of it was his own choosing. So, I think the same thing is going to happen here. Also, it's going to be about what kind of teams have cap space, and the Lakers have a little bit more cap space, but not a lot. Ultimately, he's going to wind up staying put with Chicago, and for better and worse, Chicago hasn't been comfortable just blowing this thing up and starting over. So, I think that what they're going to do is just try to maintain status quo and improve on the margins, and with that, they're going to wind up re-signing DeMar.”

Aging Like a Fine Wine

Led the Bulls in scoring last season with 24.0 PPG

Thirty-four-year-old swingman DeRozan was one of the most available players for the Bulls this season, in which he joined Andre Drummond and Coby White as the only players to have played 79 of the 82 regular season games.

There, he was once again a scoring menace, and was the only player on the roster to average over 20 points per game this season, averaging 24.0 points at an efficient 48.0 percent from the field, while also the second-most efficient free throw shooter, in which he converted 85.3 percent of his 4.1 attempts per contest.

He also led the team in assists, notching 5.3 per game, while also averaging 4.3 boards and 1.1 steals.

DeMar DeRozan - Stats with Bulls Category 2023-24 Career with Bulls PPG 24.0 25.5 RPG 4.3 4.7 APG 5.3 5.1 FG% 48.8 49.6 3PT% 33.3 33.6

Having made his name in the NBA for being one of the most devastating mid-range scorers, it comes as no surprise that most of his shot attempts this season came from there this season, in which he attempted 6.9 shots on average, converting with 43.0 percent efficiency.

The next most-common shooting zone was in the restricted area, where he attempted 3.8 shots per game, and was most efficient there, converting at 64.8 percent accuracy, and in the paint, where he shot 51.4 percent from his 3.5 attempts.

All in all, DeRozan has been hugely valuable to Chicago since he joined the team in 2021, and he has shown he is still more than capable of leading the team on the offensive front as they potentially seek to enter a new era of Bulls basketball.

As such, it is imperative that the Bulls re-sign their leading talisman, or they risk entering a rebuild and having to start all over from square one.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.