Highlights Zach LaVine could be traded by the Bulls in the upcoming offseason.

LaVine's injury led to complications in trade talks, but he is ahead in recovery.

If LaVine stays, he believes he can easily fit back in with the Bulls.

Zach LaVine is ahead of schedule in regards to his injury recovery, but when he finally takes to the court again, he could be wearing a different uniform.

The Chicago Bulls star is reportedly on the trade block for this upcoming offseason. According to NBC Sports Chicago, Bulls insider K.C. Johnson stated that a source said the Bulls will once again look to trade LaVine this offseason.

The trade rumors have surfaced far back, including to this past Trade Deadline. LaVine himself is aware of the rumors, but says he does not let them bother him.

“There’s a lot of things that don’t bug me. My name has been circulating around more than once from the beginning of my career to now…Haven’t really talked to anybody, but we’ll continue to push forward. My main objective is to help the guys play and be myself out there. When I’m on the court, I know I make an impact most of the time offensively, but defensively as well.” —Zach LaVine

Trade Bait

On July 7, 2021, LaVine signed a five-year, $125 million max contract with the Bulls. Two years following, the 29 year old forward has meshed well with the team. This season, he has averaged 19.5 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 25 games played.

Due to the nature of his large contract, and the Bulls struggling even before LaVine went down, his name repeatedly popped up in trade talks. It was highly expected that the Bulls would be sellers at the Trade Deadline, shipping off pieces such as LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso.

Zach LaVine - 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Season Career GP 25 580 PPG 19.5 20.5 RPG 5.2 4.1 APG 2.9 3.9 FG% 45.2 46.4 3PT% 34.9 38.2

This feeling was exasperated by the Bulls and Detroit Pistons reportedly engaging in trade talks in which the Pistons inquired about trading for LaVine. Back in the 2023 offseason, the Bulls were open to trading LaVine but wanted a haul for him including multiple draft picks, asking the moon and the sky.

Then, in December 2023, it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers considered a trade with the Bulls which would have sent D’Angelo Russell to the Bulls in exchange for LaVine. The trade would have essentially been a swap of Russell and LaVine, with the Lakers throwing in a young prospect and/or salary filler.

There were also rumors that the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings would also be interested in LaVine. All of these, of course, did not occur, with Chicago opting to hold onto their assets at the Trade Deadline, not making any moves.

LaVine’s Injury

Throughout the early portion of the 2023-24 season, LaVine was dealing with an injury in his right foot. This caused him to be sidelined for 17 games in which he missed the entirety of December and a portion of January. It was clear that he was not himself, so in early February, the decision was made to perform surgery on the foot, keeping LaVine out for the remainder of the season.

The foot injury that Zach LaVine sustained in early 2024 complicated trade matters. Prior to the injury, he was a name which kept popping up on trade radars. But with the injury and subsequent surgery happening right before the Trade Deadline, teams who would have acquired him for a potential playoff run pulled out as LaVine would no longer be available.

“I’m just feeling a lot better. I was able to take the cast off. I’ve been walking around in the boot. That’s the main thing I have to stay in. I don’t have a lot of pain. They said everything looks good. So hopefully the next update is as good as the last one.” —Zach LaVine on the recovery process

The Bulls stated that LaVine would be out for 4 to 6 months after the surgery. But with his recovery process being ahead of schedule, there is little doubt that — barring any setbacks — he will be able to play next season. With this in mind, the Bulls could easily ship him off in the offseason.

However, if that does not occur, and the Bulls decide to hold onto LaVine as they have done repeatedly, LaVine believes he will fit right in with the team.

“It’s not hard to fit back in, especially with the way I play the game and want to go out there and help. You never want to be hurt, but it’s not hard to see yourself back out there.” —Zach LaVine on returning to the Bulls’ lineup

The Bulls are expected to be a play-in tournament team this season. They currently sit at 9th in the Eastern Conference, and although they will most certainly be without LaVine, they still have Caruso and DeRosa to aid them in their conquest. But when it comes to LaVine, only time will tell what happens.