Highlights Chicago Bulls are performing well without Zach LaVine during his injury-related absence, adding fuel to the fire of a potential trade.

If the club does move LaVine, a new report indicates that management won't necessarily be rushing to trade its other stars.

The Bulls may consider trading Alex Caruso, who is a valuable role player with a team-friendly contract.

No deal has been consummated as of this writing but, with each passing day, it feels more like the writing is on the wall for Zach LaVine's run with the Chicago Bulls.

The smoke was already substantial amid reports of an openness from both LaVine and his club to go their separate ways, not to mention LaVine's strange dust-up with a member of the Bulls' PR team last month and team insiders referring to the partnership as "an untenable situation that needs to be resolved."

Now, the flames are practically visible with the Bulls suddenly hitting their stride amid LaVine's latest injury-related absence.

Chicago has won five of the seven games it has played since LaVine was shelved due to right foot inflammation, with its only losses coming against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road and versus the defending champion Denver Nuggets on the wrong end of a back-to-back.

Moreover, the Bulls rank 12th in offensive rating (118.8) and 13th in defensive rating (115.0) over that stretch; a far cry from their bottom-third ranking for the season in both categories.

If they do end up dealing LaVine, though, there's no guarantee that we'll see the full-on fire sale that some are anticipating. On the contrary, the Bulls seem intent on taking a measured approach to rebuilding their roster.

Bulls VP Arturas Karnišovas wants to see how new pieces would work

Lakers, Sixers could be in the mix for LaVine

In his latest update on the Windy City situation, the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley intimated that there's still little-to-no trade market for the 28-year-old LaVine. That's not exactly a shocker when one considers that he'll pull down an average annual salary of $44.5 million over the next four years, his 24-5-4 line and 38.3-percent conversion rate from deep over the last seven years notwithstanding.

The Arturas Karnišovas-led front office is nonetheless believed to be seeking a trade partner, with the hope of moving its former cornerstone sooner rather than later. If the Bulls can pull that off, they'll be afforded additional time to make determinations on DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, as well as any incoming pieces from the LaVine move.

"Karnisovas has no interest in trading Caruso and is still keeping the possibility of reopening contract-extension talks with DeRozan and his camp on the table. He wants to watch how the assets he gets back for LaVine work with that group." - Joe Cowley

Given the extensive rebuilding project that awaits the Bulls when/if they blow up their core in its entirety — and the pain involved with rebuilding in general — that measured approach is almost certainly the correct one as Karnišovas contemplates his club's future.

After all, he'll only have one shot at jump-starting the next phase of Bulls basketball, and while LaVine's deal and questionable impact on actual winning are bugbears, Caruso and DeRozan don't come with the same kind of baggage.

Chicago may be able to get something of real substance for them.

Caruso could be the Bulls' best trade piece

He currently leads the Bulls in three-point field goal percentage (47.2)

In terms of impacting the scoreboard, few, if any, role players in the Association have been as valuable as Caruso in recent years, particularly on the defensive side.

Through games played on Dec. 14, he ranks third in the league in deflections per 36 minutes with 4.8, ninth in the league in charges drawn per game (0.3) and 12th in defensive box plus/minus (2.2). And on the other side of the floor, his effective field-goal percentage of 66.7 is the No. 6 mark league-wide among players 6-foot-7 or under with a minimum of 12 games played.

That all of this comes packed complete with one of the most team-friendly contracts you'll ever find —$9.5 million this year, a non-guaranteed $9.9 million next — arguably makes him Chicago's best trade asset. He's already got a few suitors waiting to get him at the right price as the Lakers have shown interest in bringing the 29-year-old back to Los Angeles.

If the Bulls decide to kick the tires on trading him, there would be no shortage of offers, assuming his latest ankle injury isn't too serious.

Chicago Bulls' Key Players in 2023-24 Points Rebounds Assists Steals Zach LaVine 21.0 4.9 3.4 0.9 DeMar DeRozan 22.3 3.6 5.3 0.9 Alex Caruso 9.3 3.2 2.2 1.2

As for DeRozan, the six-time All-Star has been the Bulls' most positive player since LaVine has been out with an average plus-minus score of 7.5. While his shot has been off overall, he has connected on 36.4 percent of his triples over that span while averaging 25.2 points, a team-best 7.2 assists, and 3.6 boards nightly. Between that uptick and his expiring deal, it's not hard to envision some contending team or other being willing to part with a prime asset to bring him on-board as a final piece for a title run.