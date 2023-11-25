Highlights The market for Zach LaVine is currently very limited, according to a Chicago Bulls insider, despite his status as an elite scorer and three-point shooter.

The Miami Heat, known for making big-time acquisitions, are reportedly not pursuing a trade for LaVine.

The Bulls may be better off looking to trade Alex Caruso, who would generate significant interest on the trade market and could be a valuable trade asset for the team.

Many days have passed since word of a potential Chicago Bulls teardown began to spread on the hoops blogosphere with nary a move having been made. Of course, there's nothing inherently odd about that — multiple months remain until the NBA's February trade deadline, which is when the lion's share of activity always takes place. Still, the report from Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic indicating that there's a level of openness to a move from both the Bulls and their star player, Zach LaVine, has got people talking.

Just because the respective sides have entertained the possibility of a move doesn't mean that anything is imminent, however. And, according to Bulls insider K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, opposing teams aren't exactly lining up to make blockbuster offers for the two-time All-Star, his status as an elite-level scorer and three-point shooter notwithstanding.

"My sense is the market [for LaVine] is very limited right now," Johnson said on an episode of the Bulls Talk podcast. "But I do think this will lead to a Zach LaVine trade. I just think it's an untenable situation that needs to be resolved."

One big potential suitor for LaVine reportedly isn't interested

In the report from The Athletic that ignited the latest round of trade rumors, three teams were mentioned as expected suitors — the Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat. Alas, the latter club apparently isn't looking to make a push for LaVine. According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, "a person in close contact with the Heat front office said Miami has not been pursuing a trade for him, at least as of now."

If Chicago is truly kicking the tires on a LaVine move, Miami's reported lack of interest is notable. Heat president Pat Riley is legendary for making big-time acquisitions, from Shaquille O'Neal and the Big 3, to Goran Dragic, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. And the team was said to be in the mix for Donovan Mitchell and Bradley Beal — a pair of backcourt bucket-getters on par with LaVine — when their respective tenures in Utah and Washington D.C. had run their course. So, them balking at LaVine could be construed as a blow of sorts, especially with the Heat being able to offer up Tyler Herro in a potential deal.

Nevertheless, as Johnson intimated on Bulls Talk, the time may have come for chief decision-makers Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley to cut their losses with LaVine.

Regardless of his on-court output, the four years and $178-plus million left on LaVine's deal represents a significant financial burden; it stings even more with the team's failure to sustain upward mobility in the Eastern Conference over the course of his run in the Windy City. Also: the 28-year-old has dealt with knee issues in recent years and his run-in with a member of the Bulls' team PR staff last week doesn't exactly feel like the actions of someone who believes they're in the right spot (although head coach Billy Donovan has defended LaVine's buy-in).

In any case, the Bulls may have better luck getting something out of Alex Caruso, if wheeling and dealing is the order of the day.

Caruso would generate significant interest on the trade market

In terms of being able to fit in and produce in virtually any situation without placing an excess burden on a team's cap/luxury tax situation, Caruso is arguably one of the best potential trade plays in the Association. And, according to longtime league insider Marc Stein, more than a few teams would be willing to pounce on the veteran if he became available. As it stands now, though, Chicago seems intent on keeping Caruso in the fold.

“Alex Caruso … who as we’ve previously noted would have a double-digit list of trade suitors if the Bulls decided to make him available (which they haven’t),” Stein wrote in his Nov. 20 Substack update.

Catch-All Metric Comparison (2023-24) PER BPM NET RTG Zach LaVine 16.1 0.3 -7.0 Alex Caruso 18.4 5.0 -1.6

Over his first 15 appearances in 2023-24, Caruso is averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals nightly. He's also connecting on 56.7 percent of his shot attempts overall and 48.0 percent of his three-point attempts. His 3.3 deflections per contest currently rank as the second-most league-wide. He'll earn a relatively meager $9.46 million this season, after which his $9.89 million for 2024-25 is only partially guaranteed.