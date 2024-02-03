This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Zach LaVine's season has come to an end.

The Chicago Bulls announced that the 28-year-old guard would undergo surgery on his right foot within the next week, sidelining him for four to six months.

Of the Bulls' 49 games on the season, LaVine only played in 25 of them. He averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 points per game.

LaVine's name was constantly circulating in trade rumors ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, but the injury could put an end to that. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers were once the favorites to acquire LaVine at first, but other reports hinted that the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings could be interested in making a big move.

