Companies can't show Bundesliga matches live on TV in England between 2:45 PM and 5:25 PM due to the blackout policy implemented by the government.

Key matches to watch include Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach vs Koln, and Bayern Munich vs Dortmund.

The drama of the Bundesliga is what makes it considered one of the best leagues in the world. Despite Bayern Munich often winning the title every season, the title race goes down to the final few weeks of the season. Now home of England captain Harry Kane, the league's global appeal is only growing.

From Kane at Bayern Munich to Florian Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen, the German top division is full of talent. Jadon Sancho returned to Dortmund in January 2024 in an attempt to restart his career after falling out of favour with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. He secured an assist for Marco Reus in his first match, highlighting how Dortmund might be the perfect place for him.

In England, Sky Sports now holds the rights to the competition, but this never used to be the case. Previously, it was BT Sport - now TNT Sports - who showed matches every week, including during the COVID-19 period. Dortmund's 4-0 win at home to Schalke in May 2020 drew in record figures on BT Sport because it was the first major game back on after the worldwide lockdown. It brings back vivid memories of being stuck inside during warm summer days. With Bundesliga football now on Sky Sports, customers have to pay to watch the league, just like they do in Canada, the United States of America and Australia.

TV rights holders

United Kingdom Sky Sports United States of America ESPN Canada DAZN Australia Bein Sports

Sky Sports host the rights to Bundesliga football in the United Kingdom. They show the occasional match on Sky Sports Mix, which is free to air, but the rest is all via a subscription service. The cost can vary depending on the package, from as little as £15 a month to over £40 a month. Meanwhile, in America, it is all shown on ESPN+, providing access to every single match in the competition. The same applies to Canada and Australia, where it is shown on DAZN and Bein Sports respectively, both of which come at a price. The coverage in all four countries is some of the best in the world, providing analysis on most matches. As outlined below, coverage of every GW20 and GW21 is available around the world.

GW 20 & GW21 Bundesliga Football on TV Fixture Date (2024) Time UK USA Canada Australia Heidenheim vs Dortmund 2nd February 19:30 (GMT) 14:30 (EST) Sky Sports ESPN+ DAZN Bein Sports Mainz vs Werder Bremen 3rd February 14:30 (GMT) 09:30 (EST) N/A ESPN+ DAZN Bein Sports VFL Bochum vs Augsburg 3rd February 14:30 (GMT) 09:30 (EST) N/A ESPN+ DAZN Bein Sports Darmstadt vs Leverkusen 3rd February 14:30 (GMT) 09:30 (EST) N/A ESPN+ DAZN Bein Sports Freiburg vs Stuttgart 3rd February 14:30 (GMT) 09:30 (EST) N/A ESPN+ DAZN Bein Sports Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach 3rd February 14:30 (GMT) 09:30 (EST) N/A ESPN+ DAZN Bein Sports Koln vs Frankfurt 3rd February 17:30 (GMT) 12:30 (EST) Sky Sports ESPN+ DAZN Bein Sports Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim 4th February 14:30 (GMT) 09:30 (EST) Sky Sports ESPN+ DAZN Bein Sports RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin 4th February 16:30 (GMT) 11:30 (EST) Sky Sports ESPN+ DAZN Bein Sports Dortmund vs Freiburg 9th February 19:30 (GMT) 14:30 (EST) Sky Sports ESPN+ DAZN Bein Sports Augsburg vs Leipzig 10th February 14:30 (GMT) 09:30 (EST) N/A ESPN+ DAZN Bein Sports Werder vs Heidenheim 10th February 14:30 (GMT) 09:30 (EST) N/A ESPN+ DAZN Bein Sports Borussia Monchengladbach vs Darmstadt 10th February 14:30 (GMT) 09:30 (EST) N/A ESPN+ DAZN Bein Sports Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg 10th February 14:30 (GMT) 09:30 (EST) N/A ESPN+ DAZN Bein Sports Frankfurt vs VFL Bochum 10th February 14:30 (GMT) 09:30 (EST) N/A ESPN+ DAZN Bein Sports Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich 10th February 17:30 (GMT) 12:30 (EST) Sky Sports ESPN+ DAZN Bein Sports Stuttgart vs Mainz 11th February 14:30 (GMT) 09:30 (EST) Sky Sports ESPN+ DAZN Bein Sports Hoffenheim vs Koln 11th February 16:30 (GMT) 11:30 (EST) Sky Sports ESPN+ DAZN Bein Sports

In England, companies can not show football on live TV between 2:45 PM and 5:25 PM, due to the country's blackout policy. It is used in an attempt to make more people go to lower-league football at 3 PM. However, this means that any match that kicks off at 14:30 on a Saturday in the Bundesliga can not be shown live, instead, highlights are available at a later date. The channels for Sky Sports are yet to be confirmed for each fixture as well. Meanwhile, in the USA, Australia and Canada, you can watch every match with ease.

Best games to watch

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

Key information Date 10th February Time 17:30 (GMT) 12:30 (EST) Stadium BayArena

As of the 17th January 2024, Bayer Leverkusen are top of the Bundesliga, with 14 wins from three matches. They are yet to taste defeat but they are just four points clear of Bayern Munich. The match between the two teams at the start of February could prove pivotal in the race for glory. In September 2023, Bayer Leverkusen scored a 94th-minute equaliser through Exequiel Palacios from the penalty spot, denying Kane and Bayern Munich victory. With the German powerhouses chasing after Leverkusen, they will need to go to Leverkusen's backyard and claim victory, which is one of the toughest jobs in football.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Koln

Key Information Date 9th March Time TBA Stadium Borussia-Park

German football is full of derbies - Borussia Monchengladbach vs Koln is one of the best in the world for the passion and intensity on show. This rivalry took a little while to get going but, once lit, it has since burned as hot as any in Germany. The rivalry has been burning for years, as showcased when Gunter Netzer scored the game-winning goal for Monchengladbach against Koln in the 1973 DFB Cup final. Last time out, Koln claimed the bragging rights with a 3-1 win against 10-men Monchengladbach, although for their match in March, Koln have to travel to their fierce rivals.

Bayern Munich vs Dortmund

Key Information Date 30th March Time TBA Stadium Allianz Arena

Dortmund vs Bayern is one of the most well-known rivalries in the world, although it isn't a neighbourhood turf war - nor is it even a battle for regional pride. Simply, the Der Klassiker is always fierce because they are the two most successful teams in the country, thus a rivalry has always been there. Dortmund have struggled in the 2023/2024, sitting 11 points behind Bayern Munich as of the 17th January 2024, so they will be determined to change their fortunes and claim the bragging rights. Last time out, Kane scored a hat-trick in their backyard to win 4-0, which was an embarrassing day for Dortmund.

Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen

Key Information Date 6th April Time TBA Stadium Stadion An der Alten Forsterei

During the 2022/23 Bundesliga season, Union Berlin were in a title race, eventually finishing fourth and qualifying for the Champions League. However, they currently sit 15th (at the time of writing), just three points above the relegation playoff. It's a dramatic turn - and their match against Bayer Leverkusen could prove pivotal at home on the 6th April. The visitors will be pushing for the title and hoping to replicate their 4-0 win against Union Berlin in September 2023, whilst the hosts will be determined to avoid a shock and embarrassing relegation. It has the potential to be a Bundesliga classic.

RB Leipzig vs Dortmund

Key Information Date 27th April Time TBA Stadium Red Bull Arena

RB Leipzig are one of the most disliked clubs in Germany due to how they were founded and set up, but they are still highly successful, consistently competing in the Champions League. As of 17th January 2024, just three points separate the clubs, and both teams will be desperate to play in the Champions League again next season. With the match taking place on Gameweek 31, it is at the end of the season, adding to the pressure of the match. Leipzig won 3-2 away to Dortmund in December 2023; a similar result at home would prove pivotal in their race for the top four places.