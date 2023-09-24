Highlights Harry Kane's Bayern Munich career has started off incredibly well, with him scoring in all but two appearances for the team so far.

Unfortunately, despite scoring three goals in a recent game, the Bundesliga don't count Kane's treble as a hat-trick

However, Kane doesn't mind as he and Bayern got the win, and he has been absolutely electric for the team with 8 goals and 4 assists in just 6 games.

Harry Kane's Bayern Munich career has gotten off to an incredible start. The forward has hit the ground running since his move to Germany this summer and is looking like an incredible bit of business already. He's scored in all but two appearances for the side so far and even bagged three over the weekend against Bochum which should have been his first hat-trick in the Bundesliga, but it wasn't.

That's right, despite scoring three perfectly good goals, Kane was denied a hat-trick due to the very specific set of rules that the Bundesliga have about what can and can't be classed one. It's very different to England, and most of the world, where all it takes is three goals. In Germany, it's a little different. Without further ado, here's why Kane's first hat-trick for Bayern Munich doesn't actually count.

Why didn't Kane's hat-trick count?

It seems standards are much higher in Germany when it comes to hat-tricks. Scoring three in a game just isn't enough to bag one there. Instead, all three goals need to be scored in the same half. Why that's a rule, we're not sure, but with Kane's three goals coming in the 12th, 54th and 88th minutes, his first trio of goals don't quite reach the criteria.

It also seems a little extreme and strict, but the rules have actually been relaxed in recent years. It was once said that a hat-trick could only occur if someone scored three uninterrupted goals in the same half. So, you'd have to score three and no one else could score in between them. It's hard to imagine the Bundesliga has ever really given out too many hat-tricks then as that seems like an unbelievably tough feat to achieve.

Kane won't mind, though, he got the three goals, Bayern got the win, and he continued his blistering start to life in Germany.

How has Harry Kane's Bayern Munich career started?

When Kane made the money to Bayern, there were questions raised about whether he'd be able to continue performing at the level he has throughout his career now that he is no longer at Tottenham Hotspur and in the Premier League. Would he be the same player in a completely different team, surrounded by different players? Well, it seems the answer is a resounding yes.

The forward has taken to the Bundesliga like a duck to water, and he has been absolutely electric so far for Bayern. With another three goals at the weekend against Bochum, Kane now has eight goals and four assists in just six games. That's an average of two goal involvements in every single game so far which is just absolutely insane. He looks like a superstar at the Allianz Arena and is shaping up to be one hell of a signing.

Bayern have emerged as one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season and a large reason for that is the arrival of Kane. It seems like it's only a matter of time before he finally bags that first piece of silverware.