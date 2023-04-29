The Bundesliga title race is perhaps the most exciting in European football right now.

Barcelona and Napoli are strolling to victory in their respective divisions, while Paris Saint-Germain look as if they will claim the Ligue 1 crown with relative ease once again.

And even in the Premier League, billed to be the best of the lot by the masses, Manchester City are primed to pull away from Arsenal after defeating the Gunners 4-1 on Wednesday evening.

But in Germany, it's hard to say who will eventually emerge triumphant.

Bayern Munich's struggles under Thomas Tuchel have paved the way for Borussia Dortmund to take advantage. However, in classic Dortmund fashion, they were unable to do so on Friday evening.

The men in yellow travelled to Bochum for their latest Bundesliga match and could only come away with a frustrating 1-1 draw - which means they sit only two points ahead of Bayern having played a game more.

A frustrating night for Dortmund against Bochum

Bochum opened the scoring on the night in just the fifth minute of play through Anthony Losilla, with starlet Karim Adeyemi then equalising two minutes later.

Dortmund tried and tried to find a precious winner, amassing seven shots on target and 22 shots overall, but couldn't deliver under pressure.

That being said, Edin Terzic's side should have been presented with the chance to score a vital second goal just past the hour mark.

In the 65th minute, Adeyemi was clearly fouled in the box, but the referee refused to point to the spot.

The replays showed the lightning-quick Dortmund forward was clearly upended. In fact, the Bochum player almost went in two-footed in his quest to win the ball inside the box.

So surely VAR would step in and overturn the decision, right? Amazingly, those operating the technology did not.

To say Dortmund were robbed would be something of an understatement...

Video: Dortmund robbed of the most obvious penalty vs Bochum

Wow. We've seen some poor calls made by officiating teams in 2022/23, but it's hard to think of many worse than that.

You know it's a horrendous mistake when Sky Sports lead with a headline which reads: "Worst decision of Bundesliga season?"

Bayern will be hoping to make the most of the refereeing chaos in Bochum when they host Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

If Tuchel's side win, the title race will be in their hands once again.