Key Takeaways After shining in the 1999 Under-17 World Cup, Michael Essien caught the eye of European scouts, ending up at Burnley for a trial.

The Clarets were reluctant to offer more than £60 per week for youth players, and opted away from offering the Ghanaian a contract, despite his talent.

Essien also had trials with Manchester United, but eventually went on to become a Chelsea legend.

Michael Essien was once on trial with Burnley during his early years and he could have been tied down at Turf Moor for a measly wage of around just £60 per week - but the club turned it down. Essien would later feature for numerous top European clubs, including Lyon, AC Milan and Real Madrid, but it was with Chelsea where he earned the greatest acclaim.

Brought to Stamford Bridge as the most expensive signing in the Blues' history at the time, for a fee worth around £24.4 million, the Ghanaian would pay his value in silverware eventually, and he ended a glittering Chelsea career with two Premier Leagues, four FA Cups and one Champions League. An icon in the eyes of fans, he is regarded among the greatest midfielders to play for the club and in the country. Given the career that followed, those high up at Turf Moor will be kicking themselves that they let such a talent slip from their grasp.

Essien Error left Burnley Chairman Fuming

Brendan Flood was confounded after learning the deal fell through

The roots of Essien's rise to prominence came from his stellar performances for Ghana in the Under-17 World Cup in New Zealand, in 1999, where his physicality and work rate were key standouts. He was initially plying his trade for local clubs in his country, but it was this international tournament which caught the keen eye of scouts in Europe.

Of all the top clubs that may have been interested in the hard-tackling midfielder, Essien supposedly ended up on trial with Burnley, who were in the English third division at the time, as revealed many years later in 2009, by former Burnley chairman, Brendan Flood. Speaking to The People, he said:

"I discovered Michael Essien had been on trial here for a few days. One of the best players in the World Cup - and we hadn't signed him. "The club policy meant we wouldn't pay an apprentice more than 60 quid a week. It smacked me in the face that the problem was a lack of communication within the club that stopped our youth guys making an exception to the rule".

And that's how Burnley scuppered the chance to acquire a young talent with limitless potential in the form of Essien, all down to a reluctance to pay an extra £60 per week.

Understandably, third-division clubs in the late 1900s and early 2000s were far more cash-strapped than they may be in 2024. Burnley may have not seen it within reason to venture too far from their financial guidelines, although it could be argued that when a talent to the level of Michael Essien arrives on trial, it makes sense to allow some deviation, because chances like this don't transpire often.

Michael Essien Chelsea Career Statistics Appearances 256 Goals 25 Assists 20

Essien's Trials with Manchester United

Essien moved on quite quickly from the situation in Burnley, and in 2000, he arrived slightly south of the north-west town, to test the waters with another trial, this time with Manchester United, who were managed by Sir Alex Ferguson at the time.

It was a big jump for the Ghanaian, given his first attempt was with a club two divisions below, but nothing his talent couldn't handle. The Red Devils were pleased with his displays and were eager to offer him a contract too. Again, however, a deal failed to materialize, this time due to work permit issues. Speaking to The Sun in 2008, Essien reminisced on this opportunity:

"I had always dreamed of playing in Europe and, as a boy, my team were Manchester United. When they offered me a one-week trial I just couldn't believe it, I was so happy. "I remember being there and thinking 'Wow, this is the biggest club in the world'. "At the end of the trial, the club said they really liked me and wanted to sign me. But they could not sort out a work permit and the move never happened. Instead, I ended up joining Bastia in France before moving to Lyon and then Chelsea."

Essien eventually fulfilled his dream of playing in the English top-flight, about five years later. After winning two Ligue 1 titles with Lyon, he had established himself as one of the most sought-after talents on the planet, and Manchester United were reportedly in the race too. After a prolonged saga, Chelsea swooped in with a record-breaking offer Les Gones could not reject, and from then on, his trek to legendary status began.

Michael Essien's Career Statistics Appearances 602 Goals 67 Assists 27 Honours 12

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt