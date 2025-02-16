Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has accused Preston forward Milutin Osmajic of racially abusing him during Saturday's goalless Championship draw at Deepdale Stadium. The match was paused for several minutes in the second half when the Tunisian reacted angrily to something Osmajic appeared to say, leading to an extended discussion between Hannibal and referee Andrew Kitchen.

This incident follows Osmajic’s previous misconduct, as the Preston forward was handed an eight-game ban and a £15,000 fine by the FA in October for biting Blackburn’s Owen Beck. From the former Manchester United academy prospect’s reaction (see the video below), it’s clear the situation was serious - his demeanour shifted instantly from smiling to irate.

Burnley said they were "aware of an alleged comment" and would offer their full support to the 22-year-old following the full-time whistle. The club also stated that the incident was reported to officials during and after the game and referee Kitchen has registered the complaint.

Hannibal Mejbri Makes Defiant Statement

The midfielder has since posted to his social media condemning his opponent

In reaction to the serious incident, Hannibal himself was quick to take to social media to condemn his opponent over the alleged abuse and use it as an instrument for defiance. He wrote:

"I will not be silent about what happened today. I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society. I am a strong person, but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch."

In a statement of their own, Preston said: "Milutin Osmajic has strongly refuted the claims of a comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today's match officials." Meanwhile, club sources told BBC Sport a Preston player approached the Burnley changing room at full-time to check on Hannibal's wellbeing.

Scott Parker Details Hannibal's 'Emotional State'

The Burnley manager spoke after full-time

Queried about what had happened, Burnley manager Scott Parker told talkSPORT: "Yeah, there was an incident. What Hannibal heard someone say to him. And instantly, I think everyone sees it in the stadium, his reaction, the emotional state that he went into.

"He was obviously hurt and tried to calm the situation down while trying to get some context on exactly what was said and have an understanding of that situation. Fair play to him. At that point, I've never really been involved in a game where what Hannibal said to me [happened] I never had to deal with that."

He added: So obviously, my main focus and support at that moment was for Hannibal. He's now got to carry on playing a game of football, really. He was brilliant in that, really." Asked whether the referee could have done more in the moment, he added: "No, the ref can't hear that. He's in a stadium of people. Fourth can't hear it. I thought the officials, for my disappointment in him not giving a penalty, I thought he handled it and the fourth handled it very, very well.

"It's been reported now. It'll go through due process now. We'll see, I'm sure in the coming days there'll be some actions or whatever may take place, really."