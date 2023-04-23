Burnley are reportedly under investigation after fielding a weakened team against Reading in the Championship last week.

Vincent Kompany's side have dominated the league this season and already secured promotion back to the Premier League.

So it was no surprise last week when the Belgian decided to give some fringe players in the squad the chance to contribute and impress.

In total, Kompany made six changes from the side that beat Sheffield United three days prior, handing starts to the likes of Scott Twine and Lyle Foster.

The match finished 0-0 in the end - earning Reading a vital point in their quest for survival.

Why Burnley could be punished

According to The Sun, Reading's relegation rivals Huddersfield Town were not happy with Burnley making a number of changes.

It is believed that the EFL has written to Burnley regarding this and if the club cannot justify their team selection, then Kompany's team could be fined or even 'be hit with a points penalty.'

Yet, it does appear that Reading benefited from good fortune, rather than any foul play on Burnley's side.

Kompany's team played in mid-week before facing the Royals at the Madjeski Stadium and so it seems extremely reasonable for the Belgian to have made a number of changes.

What's more, every player in the starting XI was still a member of the first team, so it's hardly like they were playing members of the youth team.

The likes of Manuel Benson, Josh Cullen and Nathan Tella, who have all played starring roles this campaign, also started the game – showing that Kompany was not in the mindset of taking it easy.

Kompany's outstanding first season

Regardless of whether Burnley are fined, it's been an outstanding season for the Clarets.

After being relegated from the Premier League last season, there were doubts over whether the team could bounce straight back up, especially after losing Maxwell Cornet and James Tarkowski, among other big names.

But Kompany has successfully re-invented the side since his appointment.

Previously renowned for uninspiring, long-ball football, the former Manchester City captain has transformed the team into one of the most exciting sides the Championship has ever seen.

Next season will unquestionably provide a far greater challenge, but on current evidence, Kompany is more than up to the task.