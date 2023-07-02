Burnley are a club on an upward trajectory, and with the positive changes being attributed to the Kompany the club keeps, it is hardly surprising Vincent has led the Clarets back to the promised land at the first time of asking. Fusing Young, exciting talent with hardened experience, Kompany has fashioned an eclectic mix of players that have not only helped the club deal with the often arduous demands of the Championship, but prepare for their return to the Premier League concurrently. With some exceptional talent on display in the second tier, could Kompany be tempted to dip his toe back into Championship waters to poach some Premier League quality?

5 Jack Clarke

Contrary to rumours, Jack Clarke has started pre-season adorning the brand-new Sunderland training kit, as Tony Mowbray’s preparations for the new season begin to crank up a notch at the Academy of Light. Burnley are one club with a substantial interest in the tricky left-winger, having reputedly placed two consecutive bids, albeit both were knocked back.

The ex-Leeds and Spurs trickster recorded a career-best 20 goal contributions last term and at just 22 his ceiling to not only develop into a Premier League-level winger but become a leading force in a top-flight side remains high. Described as "unplayable", the direct, modern-winger who could certainly align with Kompany’s style of progressive, attractive, and attacking football making use of wide men and wreaking havoc against fullbacks.

4 Zian Fleming

Dutchman Zian Flemming has enjoyed a sensational debut season in South-East London. The Millwall attacking-midfielder was one of the standout players in the Championship last season, and his pedigree is proven, having been developed in Ajax’s Academy. As the record-signing at The Den, the 24-year-old massively impressed, chipping in with a pivotal 15 goals and three assists during the Lions' pursuit of playoff football.

While Vincent Kompany favoured a 4-3-3 last season, a formation perhaps not ideally suited to a player of Fleming’s goalscoring and playmaking attributes, the Belgian boss may look to switch his side’s style to a slightly more measured, and conservative approach, which could well accommodate Flemming’s strengths. Millwall have already knocked back multiple bids from Turf Moor - but let's see if Burnley can reach an agreement.

3 Nathan Tella

Nathan Tella was an instrumental presence in the Burnley squad who were just five points off breaking the all-time Championship points tally. The Clarets whipped in 87 goals in the league, with loanee Nathan Tella bagging 17 of them, and assisting five. Returning to his parent club in Southampton, the right-winger finds himself prospectively facing another year in the Championship following the Saints’ relegation from the Premier League.

The right-winger would slot in seamlessly at Burnley as proven during his loan stint. It would be a simple case of acclimatising to Premier League conditions and considering his abundant quality was frequently a step above the Championship last time out, it certainly wouldn’t take long. As with many a loan player after a prosperous spell, Tella has been linked to a permanent move away from St Mary’s to reunite with his old boss, Kompany.

2 Sam Field

West Brom are probably kicking themselves after letting midfielder Sam Field depart for QPR in 2021, with the Baggies in a spot of bother both on and off the pitch. The England under-20 international’s time at Queens Park Rangers has been one full of growth with 123 Championship appearances to his name, and now at 25 he definitely seems as though he’s ready to take the leap of faith with his career, with Burnley purportedly interested.

Field provided a steady, composed platform at the base of the R’s midfield, in what was a famously turbulent season in West London. Burnley are in need of reinforcements all over the pitch, with the midfield being an area that may benefit from being strengthened ahead of the new season.

1 Han-Noah Massengo

At 21 years old, Han-Noah Massengo has racked up his fair share of professional appearances, having made over 160 thus far. With a profusion of experience under his belt, Massengo has procured interest from Burnley this summer, and with his current deal due to run out at Ashton Gate, the defensive midfielder is clearly keen to secure a move and continue his development.

Burnley are said to be interested in the France under-20 starlet, so he could well be off to Turf Moor. A midfield enforcer, whose strength in the tackle, aggressive pressing, and ability to get forward with the ball will undoubtedly impress Kompany.