Burnley are 'in talks' over luring AC Milan star Divock Origi to Turf Moor after boss Vincent Kompany has made a key decision, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Clarets have not been afraid to splash the cash since sealing their return to the top flight, with close to £100million being spent on reinforcements ahead of the fast-approaching 11pm deadline.

Burnley transfer news - Divock Origi

According to MailOnline, Burnley are battling it out with Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Fulham to seal a deal for Origi during the final hours of the summer window.

The report suggests AC Milan could allow the Belgium international, who scored 41 goals during his time on Liverpool's books, to move onto pastures new after struggling to secure regular game time at the San Siro.

It is understood that Burnley and Forest upped the ante in their pursuit by holding discussions with Origi's representatives over a potential loan deal on Thursday, while he is expected to fly into the country after finalising his exit.

West Ham United and Crystal Palace have also shown interest in the striker over the course of the last week, with talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently telling GIVEMESPORT that the former may pounce.

Origi, who is on a contract worth £87,000-per-week at AC Milan, has struggled to nail down a regular starting berth since linking up with the Serie A giants.

In fact, he has been restricted to just 36 appearances for his current employers, only finding the back of the net twice along the way.

Most Expensive Summer Deadline Day Transfers - Excluding Undisclosed Fees Player From To Fee Year Antony Ajax Man United £82m 2022 Thomas Partey Atletico Madrid Arsenal £45m 2020 Mesut Ozil Real Madrid Arsenal £42.4m 2013 Amad Diallo Atalanta Man United £37.2m 2020 Anthony Martial Monaco Man United £36m 2015 Danny Drinkwater Leicester Chelsea £35m 2017 Alex Iwobi Arsenal Everton £35m 2019 David Luiz PSG Chelsea £34m 2016 Nikola Vlasic CSKA Moscow West Ham £33.5m 2021 Robinho Real Madrid Man City £32.5m 2008 Dimitar Berbatov Tottenham Man United £30.8m 2008 All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about Origi?

Bridge understands that Burnley are holding discussions over the possibility of acquiring Origi on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that Clarets chief Kompany has decided to open negotiations for the 28-year-old due to being a huge admirer.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "Burnley are in talks with AC Milan over the loan signing of Divock Origi. It would be a loan move.

"He is currently in Italy, waiting to get the permission to fly. Vincent Kompany is a big fan."

What next for Burnley?

Burnley have moved a step closer to sealing Ian Maatsen's return to Turf Moor as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a £31.5million fee has been agreed with Chelsea.

The Italian journalist suggests the west Londoners will have a sell-on clause written into the deal, but the left-back - who has been stalling on signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge - has not given the green light to make the move yet.

Maatsen played a crucial role in Burnley clinching the Championship title last term, racking up 10 goal contributions in 42 appearances during a productive loan spell.

The 21-year-old Dutchman's form at Turf Moor has also resulted in West Ham being among his suitors ahead of Deadline Day.