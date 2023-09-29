Highlights Vincent Kompany suggests capping the number of games a player can play in a season to prevent injuries in football.

Almost 100 Premier League players are currently out or battling fitness issues, likely due to the packed schedule.

If a cap was in place last season, many big stars, including Bruno Fernandes, would have been forced to sit out games for club and country.

Fitness issues, of course, play a role in every sport. And they are unfortunately a common problem within football. Burnley manager Vincent Kompany suffered with his own throughout the course of his career and he has now revealed his thoughts on how to stop footballers from picking up so many injuries.

Kompany wants new rule to cap player appearances per season

Indeed, the former Manchester City defender has proposed a bold new plan to help prevent injuries in football. His idea is to cap the number of games a single player can play in a season. As per the Daily Mail, almost 100 Premier League stars are either out of the weekend's fixtures or battling to prove their fitness. Understandably, managers across the country are frustrated by this and it seems to be coming as a direct consequence of the ever-expanding schedule.

READ MORE: Micah Richards' pre-season prediction about Dominik Szoboszlai already proven wrong

Last year, the first-ever Winter World Cup took place mid-way through the season and this could explain why so many key players are out right now. At Arsenal for instance, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, Leandro Trossard, Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber could all miss the trip to Bournemouth on Saturday. Chelsea's Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia are all out on the sidelines right now as well. There are plenty of other teams, such as Man United, who are also facing major fitness problems within their squads right now.

At Burnley, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Hjalmar Ekdal, Victor da Silva, Michael Obafemi and Darko Churlinov will all likely miss this weekend's trip to play Newcastle United and it's no shock that Kompany is wary of injury issues. As mentioned before, he was plagued by fitness problems throughout his career, failing to play more than 20 league games in a single season from 2015 all the way to 2019 when he left Man City. Speaking up about the topic, as per the Daily Mail, the 37-year-old suggested a cap of 60 games could help prevent player's suffering as he did, saying:

"For the players at the top, who have to play for their national teams and all of these other competitions, it should be capped appearances within a season. Put a number on it. It's not for me to put a number on it, (but) 60 or 65 games. They (still) have to work hard, don't get me wrong, but 60 games takes a little bit away. It would put the pressure more on coaches and national teams to come to a common-sense calendar."

Premier League Appearances Vincent Kompany 2008/2009 34 2009/2010 25 2010/2011 37 2011/12 31 2012/2013 26 2013/2014 28 2014/2015 25 2015/2016 14 2016/2017 11 2017/2018 17 2018/2019 17

How many players made more than 60 appearances last season?

Interestingly enough, had a 60-game cap been in place last season, a number of big stars would have been forced to sit out a series of games for club and country. As per Transfermarkt, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes played more than any other player with 70 outings for club and country. The likes of Lautaro Martínez, Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric and Rodri all crossed the threshold as well.

It will certainly be interesting to see if a rule does end up being implemented. Of course, if that did happen, it's then easy to imagine managers complaining about not being able to use key players during important matches towards the back end of a season. Still, player welfare is a serious issue and hopefully a middle ground can be found in the near future.