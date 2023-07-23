Burnley and manager Vincent Kompany seem to be a match made in heaven. After last season's series of domestic triumphs, winning the Championship at a record-nearing canter, the Clarets are currently on the ascendancy under their cap-wearing Belgian boss.

Now exhibiting an exciting, progressive brand of football that fans at Turf Moor had become more accustomed to seeing opposition teams executing against them, it's fair to say there has been somewhat of a culture shift in Lancashire.

Kompany's side were demonstrative, and ebullient last term, performing free-flowing, footballing masterclasses, and netting 87 goals on their way to a table-topping 101 points.

Optimism seems to be reverberating around Burnley's small portion of the North West ahead of an immediate return to the Premier League, while supporters are under no illusions when it comes to the different, and more onerous challenges that top-flight football places on their side, the club have certainly strengthened this summer with a series of key acquisitions that will make their acclimatisation an easier, more streamlined process.

With the new season fast approaching, how could Burnley line up in their season opener against Manchester City?

GK - James Trafford

Prior to the Under-21 European Championships, the capture of James Trafford may have been viewed as a long-term investment, and a signing for the future, with young goalkeepers famously not fairing too well in the Premier League.

However, set to be joining the club for a fee touted to be around £19 million, it is clear from the sum being paid, especially after Trafford's heroics at the Euros, where he didn't concede a goal, as well as his displays between the sticks for Bolton, where he kept 26 clean sheets in all competitions last term, that the signing is with a view for immediate implementation.

RB - Connor Roberts

Connor Roberts is a seasoned professional, and at 27, is one of the wiser heads in Kompany’s young assembly of playing staff. The Wales international played 43 of 46 championship games last term, as well as a World Cup lodged in the middle of the season to boot. A leader both on and off the pitch, his experience of the top-flight could be fundamental if Burnley are to survive on their return.

CB - Jordan Beyer

The German central defender was mightily impressive while on loan at Burnley last season, helping to keep 18 clean sheets in 35 appearances.

The former Borussia Mönchengladbach prospect's ability was so revered by Kompany, that they felt compelled to bring him to the club on a permanent transfer.

CB - Dara O'Shea

Expected to partner up alongside Jordan Beyer is another fresh face, Dara O'Shea. The 24-year-old Irishman was at troubled West Brom since 2015, and recorded the seventh most interceptions in the 2022-23 Championship, before sealing his move to the North West where he is set to play Premier League football next season.

LB - Sergio Gomez

While Pep Guardiola is known for giving youth a chance, he more often than not, bloods youngsters in relatively conservatively. The Spanish left-back finds himself quite the way down the pecking order at the Etihad having played just 12 times in the league last term.

Gomez was a name reportedly tickling the fancy of Kompany and the Burnley recruitment team back in June, with the club having naturally developed a mutually beneficial relationship with Kompany's former employers, Manchester City. As such it could well lead to further action down the line with the Clarets in for a left-back following the departure of Ian Maatsen.

CM - Josh Cullen

Described by his legendary gaffer as the "ultimate player", it was perhaps a little predictable to the Burnley faithful that the Republic of Ireland international picked up the club's main individual prize as Player of the Season, as well as the Players' Player Award.

The central midfielder is expected to retain his place in the centre of the park for Burnley, and if his pass accuracy of 88% can be maintained a step above then he may be in for another award-winning campaign.

CM - Josh Brownhill

A pair of Joshs make up Burnley's predicted midfield for the season opener against Manchester City. Brownhill lines up alongside Cullen at the heart of this side, as was so often the case last season.

A pair of Joshs make up Burnley's predicted midfield for the season opener against Manchester City. Brownhill lines up alongside Cullen at the heart of this side, as was so often the case last season.

Like his midfield partner and namesake, Brownhill also enjoyed a stellar campaign, earning himself a place in the EFL Championship Team of the Season, and is fully expected to be there or thereabouts come the start of the 2023-24 Premier League.

CM - Gustavo Hamer

Coventry City had an unforgettable season last time out, and that was in part, thanks to the efforts of players like Gustavo Hamer who were sensational all year long.

Former Coventry shot-stopper, Mark Marosi spoke fondly of his teammate, describing him as "unbelievable". The midfielder has been linked with a host of Premier League sides, but Burnley seem to be the club most interested according to reports.

RW - Nathan Tella

Nathan Tella dropped down to the Championship on loan from struggling Southampton last season, and set the league alight with his scintillating footwork, and clinical finishing.

Having netted 19 goals in 45 appearances for the Turf Moor occupants, the right-winger may well be dismayed that he has to attempt to do it all over again next season with parent club Southampton.

Despite recent reports that suggest Burnley are currently being priced out of a move for Tella, if Kompany's eagerness to resign the player is anything to go by, he could well be sporting the Claret and Blue in the Premiership next season.

LW - Manuel Benson

The Belgian Benson signed on the dotted line with Burnley last season having impressed Kompany while the pair were at Royal Antwerp and Anderlecht respectively.

The intricate winger, with lightning pace, bagged on 14 instances last season, setting up three, and was quite the revelation at Turf Moor.

ST - Zeki Amdouni

Burnley's most recent recruit, centre-forward Zeki Amdouni is a thoroughly intriguing addition to Burnley's exciting young squad. The Swiss international joins the club from FC Basel following a majestic year for the FCB, where he made 27 G/A contributions.