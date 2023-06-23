Burnley returned to the Premier League in style, winning last season's Championship title at a canter under boss Vincent Kompany.

However, as good as their football was last term, their announcement videos for new transfer arrivals attracted almost as much attention.

Now, the Turf Moor side's social media team have been at it again, with a Scary Movie-inspired video to celebrate the signing of Dara O’Shea from West Brom.

Burnley snapped up the Republic of Ireland defender for £7m as they look to bolster their squad with talent ahead of the new season.

The Dublin-born centre-back has accrued 19 caps for his country and departs The Hawthorns after a four-season stint.

Not about to miss an opportunity to unveil a new signing in a unique fashion, Burnley's creative team got to work. ultimately opting to parody the iconic 'wazzap' scene from the 2000 movie.

You can check it out below...

Watch: Burnley’s latest transfer announcement for Dara O’Shea

Utilising clips from the original movie, Marlon Wayans' character Dookie hollers his 'wazzap' greeting down the phone to various others, before the video cuts to new signing O' Shea, who then utters the iconic line himself.

The edit then switches back to Dookie, who asks: “What you doing, son?”

“Nothing. Just chilling. I’m signing for Burnley.” O’Shea replies.

Feedback on the video has been mixed. While there's been plenty of praise on Twitter, others haven't been so complimentary. Read on for the best of the reaction.

Upon his arrival at Turf Moor, O’Shea sat down to discuss his switch to the Premier League new boys.

“It feels great to be here and I really can’t wait to get going,” O’Shea said as he spoke to Burnley’s official website.

“Burnley were the outstanding team last season, and they achieved exceptional things. I want to improve as a player first and foremost and I want to help the club achieve their goals.

“I’m at the stage of my career now when I want to push myself. I want to be the best I can be, and this is the club that can help me do that, and I can help them, too.”

Burnley manager Kompany also welcomed the former Baggies defender by saying: “It’s great to welcome Dara to Burnley, and we know he can play a big part in the progression of our football club. Strong at the back as well as confident moving forward, a leader with experience and knowledge of playing at the highest level.”