The fallout from the NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit continues.

However, some changes to the package may have already been in the works.

Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL was already working on the decision to make 'Sunday Ticket' available via streaming to bars, restaurants, and other businesses that show games to the public.

A press release from EverPass Media, announcing the acquisition of UPShow, mentioned the change.

As part of the integration of UPshow into EverPass, businesses will now have the option to stream NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time ever starting with the upcoming 2024 NFL season.

Up until now, businesses needed satellite TV to offer 'Sunday Ticket'.

Bars, Restaurants Can Now Stream Sunday Ticket

It will be interesting to see how it's priced.

It's not yet known how the NFL, which is reeling from losing the lawsuit over NFL Sunday Ticket and likely to appeal the $14.088 billion judgment, will price the Sunday Ticket stream.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The NFL's liability, pending appeal, for the Sunday Ticket lawsuit is over $14 billion.

The league has to be mindful that if it's unable to reverse or reduce its liability after the lawsuit verdict was issued, it could still be liable for 2023, this year, and beyond.

If the league does somehow succeed in appealing the judgment, it still has to deal with the public relations hit from the lawsuit. If it prices the streaming service too high, it will face more accusations of ripping off its customers.

That's what the lawsuit was about -- the NFL was accused of inflating prices, in part to protect its over-the-air broadcast partners, Fox and CBS. Football fans who didn't want to watch the games that their local Fox or CBS affiliate were broadcasting over-the-air had no choice but to pay for Sunday Ticket -- and they could only get the full Sunday Ticket at what appears to be an overinflated price.

The jury in the NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit found that the NFL violated antitrust law by doing so.

If the price is right, this gives businesses one more way to show their patrons the games. Imagine if you're a bar owner, and you didn't like paying for DirecTV in the past, and you don't want to pay for YouTube TV now.

You may now be able to stream out-of-market NFL games for less money.

One doesn't need to own a bar to see that if the streaming service costs $10 per month, for example, a bar packed full of football fans could make a lot of money.

The press release from EverPass went on to say that Peacock exclusive games will be available as well to commercial businesses.

EverPass and UPshow are currently partners for Peacock Sports Pass, a sports package offering commercial businesses access to select events from Peacock’s live sports content library, including Big Ten football and basketball, Premier League and the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Brazil.

There are still variables at play. Obviously, the pricing is in question -- and will it cost more for a business to stream across multiple TVs? Will it cost extra to stream a variety of games across multiple TVs? Some businesses will still pay for cable or satellite TV or YouTube TV in order to show other programming, so even if the price is low, cost savings may be negligible.

There are a lot of moving parts, but one thing is clear -- businesses will have at least one more way to show the games.

