In stark contrast to Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 midfield struggles, Lee Carsley has stepped into the role of England’s interim manager with remarkable ease. Where his predecessor faced dilemmas, Carsley has found clarity, effortlessly crafting a midfield that has become the heartbeat of a promising new chapter at Wembley Stadium.

With two wins from two, momentum is building for this new era, and already there is no shortage of stories highlighting breakthrough performances and redemption under the 50-year-old's refreshing leadership. In the 2-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland, it was Jack Grealish's return that grabbed all the headlines, and after the same scoreline unravelled in Tuesday night's triumph over Finland, Angel Gomes is the latest name on the tips of pundits' tongues.

In a much-altered lineup from England's weekend win in Dublin, Carsley handed the Lille midfielder his first start, a decision that paid off as he played a key role. The 24-year-old, a former Manchester United and England youth product, lined up alongside Arsenal's Declan Rice. Their composed and controlled performance laid the groundwork for the Three Lions' victory, with Gomes shining in both attack and defence, earning an outpouring of praise that has completely turned England's previously mentioned midfield dilemma on its head.

Roy Keane and Ian Wright Gush Over Gomes

The 24-year-old has given his manager a selection 'headache'

Arsenal and England legend Ian Wright praised Angel Gomes' composure during the match against Finland, saying on ITV: "Angel Gomes. Jack [Grealish] and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] have been talked about, but seeing Gomes in that midfield, always on the move, his touch on the ball was fantastic."

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane also lauded Gomes, describing the dynamic midfielder as "busy." Wright added, "He's constantly available," while Keane noted, "There are great options. He'll probably have a bit of a selection headache." These were thoughts reciprocated by the manager himself. See the video below:

Against Finland, Gomes put in a stellar debut shift. With 130 total touches, the Lille star completed 116 of his 124 pass attempts, completed all but one of his four long pass attempts, achieved a tackle success rate of 100%, drew two fouls, and created one big chance, as he seemingly made all his touches count towards the greater good of his team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only three England players had a higher pass completion rate than Angel Gomes' (94.3%) in the Nations League win vs Finland.

In essence, Gomes displayed the poise of a seasoned veteran despite his age. The 24-year-old's vibrant energy was also a welcome change. Over the summer, Gareth Southgate expressed frustration at not finding a like-for-like replacement for Euro 2020 standout Kalvin Phillips, with midfield trials for Conor Gallagher and Trent Alexander-Arnold failing to find the right solution.

However, as Keane rightly noted, that dilemma now seems like a distant memory rather than an ongoing issue. With Angel Gomes and Jack Grealish silencing critics this week, they now contribute to a midfield brimming with talent, creating a cliched 'selection headache' for their new boss.

Lee Carsley's Selection 'Headache'

Midfield is suddenly England's greatest strength

A manager’s favourite dilemma is often having too many players vying for the same position. In the past, the Three Lions faced this issue with Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, and Reece James all competing for the right-back spot. Currently, though, this predicament is most prominent in midfield.

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are the main fixtures in the midfield, and until any radical changes occur, this is bound to be the case for the next decade. However, with Gomes and Grealish now making strong cases for first-team roles, there is a clear surplus of quality options, presenting Carsley with the challenge of selecting who should join the Real Madrid and Arsenal stars.

Additionally, Conor Gallagher and Kobbie Mainoo have proven themselves as reliable choices, becoming central figures for their clubs. While elsewhere, Morgan Gibbs-White and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton have demonstrated early-season form that demands attention, despite the presence of more established players in the squad.

The other problem that Carsley will face (likely during the October international break), is where Manchester City's Phil Foden will fit into the system. Under Southgate, last season's PFA Player of the Year slotted in at left-wing, but this often meant the treble-winning number 10 faded in the big games. With Bellingham being the preferred choice in that position, the interim boss will need to burn the midnight oil to find solutions in that area of the pitch.