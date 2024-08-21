Boxing legend Eric ‘Butterbean’ Esch has added fuel to the fire by once again challenging Jake Paul and Mike Tyson as he sets his sights on returning to the ring. The former heavyweight, now aged 58, is looking to make an extraordinary return to the sport and is eyeing a high-calibre opponent.

Butterbean retired in 2013, leaving behind a legacy consisting of 77 wins - 57 being knockouts, and just 10 losses in comparison. After shedding an impressive 15 stone in recent years, he looks to add to his tally of wins - particularly wishing to see either Paul or Tyson hit the deck, something he has asked for since before the pair even agreed to fight one another.

Butterbean Wants Jake Paul And/Or Mike Tyson

The heavyweight legend is making his presence known with his challenges; earlier this year he offered YouTuber Paul an all-or-nothing £1.5 million fight, to which the invitation has now seemingly been extended to Tyson.

Butterbean talks Jake Paul

Despite Paul’s emerging boxing career, which sees a 10-1 professional record so far, Butterbean isn’t giving up on a chance to join him in the ring.

Posting a video to TikTok with a montage of himself hitting pads, the caption reads: “Getting ready for my next opponent… I hope you’re ready @Jake Paul @Netflix @ Mike Tyson.”

With Tyson and Paul’s fight being rescheduled from July to the 15th of November due to the former experiencing an ulcer flare-up, Butterbean hasn’t been shy about his intentions. As soon as Paul added a win to his tally in beating former UFC fighter Mike Perry in July, he came crashing through the window of opportunity.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Butterbean won 58 of his fights via knockout. He only won 19 via decision.

In an offer he shared on his social media, the boxing legend said: “Hey Jake Paul, would you fight me for $2m? Winner takes all.”

At the time, Paul seemingly brushed off the offer, instead challenging the veteran to a doughnut eating contest, but that didn’t stop his persistence. Earlier this month, Butterbean added to his call-out: “Jake Paul, what are you waiting on? Are we going to do this or what?”

Butterbean's professional boxing record 91 fights 77 wins 10 losses By knockout 58 2 By decision 19 8 Draws 4

Butterbean talks Mike Tyson

The legend doesn’t just have his sights set on Paul; in what fans may be increasingly eager to witness, Tyson is another name being thrown into the ring. Both aged 58, the fight could be a more evenly based match-up that creates better traction from the rarity of seeing two of the sport’s most iconic names battling it out.

“Jake Paul or Mike Tyson,” Butterbean said when asked about possible opponents for his comeback fight. “Jake Paul runs his mouth too much, he’s never fought anybody. I would love to fight him.

“I think people would like to see me and Tyson go at it, which would be a hell of a draw. Tyson and I are actually friends, but I don’t mind fighting friends."

Talking in July, he also said: “The reason me and Tyson would be a good fight is that Tyson wouldn’t be afraid. He’d come right at me, we’d go to the centre of the ring, and we’d beat the s*** out of each other. It would be a hell of a fight to watch.”