Eric Esch, better known as Butterbean, the 1990s and 2000s boxer, is seeking a possible comeback fight against Jake Paul, having undergone a remarkable transformation in both his physical health and his mental outlook in recent years.

The man known as Butterbean due to both his diet and his large, rotund physique, burst onto the boxing scene in the 1990s with a string of 15 consecutive victories following a debut triumph over Tim Daniels in 1994. By the time Esch’s run was ended by a technical knockout defeat to Mitchell Rose the following year, he had built up a sizable following and cult status. He even featured on a WrestleMania pay-per-view over in WWE, that's how much of a household name he became in the late 90s.

Butterbean bounced back from defeat to Rose by going unbeaten in the ring for five years before Billy Zumbrun got the better of him in four rounds in 2001. Despite this defeat, Esch earned the nickname “the king of the four-rounders," eventually hanging up his gloves with a record of 77 wins and 10 defeats.

Butterbean's professional boxing record 91 fights 77 wins 10 losses By knockout 58 2 By decision 19 8 Draws 4

Butterbean's Struggles After Boxing

The boxer ballooned in weight & struggled mentally as well

Esch struggled to come to terms with life outside the ring following his retirement, struggling with weight and depression issues. His weight had allegedly increased to a staggering 500lbs, and he detailed his mental health troubles in both an interview with The Sun, and in the documentary One More Fight, saying: "I went through a stage where I was looking at the end of my life - not that I was going to kill myself, but I was getting down, I was way overweight and just feeling down.

"You don't want everybody else to know your problems. I was in a dark, dark spot. Honestly, I'd gave up. Me and Libby talked about who should get what, family treasure and things to me that meant so much that I wanted them to go to the right spot. I really didn't think I was going to live a couple more years if I lived another year. I just felt that down and I had no energy. I was in a really bad spot."

A rigorous exercise regime via the help of his fellow athletes, Diamond Dallas Page and Bas Rutten, enabled Butterbean to turn his life around and ultimately slim down his size to 303lbs, as he revealed in a live weigh-in on his Instagram account last year.

Butterbean Eyeing Boxing Return

He wants to fight Jake Paul

Now, the 58-year-old is aiming to return to the ring, and has earmarked YouTuber Jake Paul as a possible opponent. He took to social media to try and get a rise from the Problem Child earlier this year, saying: "Hey Jake Paul, would you fight me for $2m [£1.5million]? Winner takes all."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Butterbean knocked out Bart Gunn at WrestleMania XV back in 1999.

Esch later had another message for Paul on TikTok: "Jake Paul, what you waiting on? Are we gonna do this or what?"

Paul is currently due to fight Mike Tyson in their long-awaited clash, however, so any fight with Butterbean will have to wait. Whether the veteran does return to the ring or not, and whatever the outcome, if he does fight again, he deserves huge credit for turning his fortunes around, and getting himself in shape after a troubled time.