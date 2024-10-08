Boxing cult hero, Butterbean, has expressed his concerns over Mike Tyson's condition heading into his upcoming boxing fight against Jake Paul.

The former heavyweight world champion, Tyson, returns to the ring on Friday, the 15th of November, to face the 27-year-old in a professional bout which has a string of conditions and rule changes to suit 'Iron' Mike as he probably should have never been granted a professional boxing license by the Texas Department of Labor and Standards Combative Sports in the first place given his age and recent physical condition and medical episodes which are heavily publicised.

Butterbean Claims Mike Tyson Looks "Pregnant"

The cult hero boxer has heavily criticised the upcoming fight between Tyson and Paul

Now, Butterbean, real name Eric Esch, has slammed the upcoming Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match. Esch, who has a history of speaking out against the highly controversial upcoming fight, has once again hit out at the bout, aiming particularly at Tyson's physical condition. With the fight now being just over one month away, Butterbean, in a recent interview with AL.com, has revealed what he saw from a recent encounter with Tyson just weeks ago.

"I saw Mike about three weeks ago, and he looked pregnant."

Tyson's physical condition coming into his upcoming fight has been a huge topic of conversation as he has been seen in recent months in wheelchairs being carted around airports, which has seen Paul and his team face even more criticism regarding the re-booking of the fight after the first fight date was cancelled due to 'Iron' Mike suffering a medical emergency, which forced him out of the fight which led to BKFC fighter, Mike Perry, stepping in to face Paul instead.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: There will be a 31-year age gap between Jake Paul & Mike Tyson come fight night.

With Tyson's poor physical condition in mind, Butterbean has claimed that even he would be able to knock Tyson out now.

"I would knock him out. He has no chin. The problem with those who have lost to Tyson is they didn’t challenge him."

Even though some people will take what Butterbean is saying as him just hating on Tyson getting a payday this late into his career, he is correct. There is a lot of concern around the upcoming Paul vs Tyson fight and one of the biggest reasons is because of Tyson's age and chin. The Problem Child is an extremely heavy hitter and has shown that he can put active fighters who are younger than Tyson out cold and, although combat sports maths most of the time does not work, you put a young, athletic, heavy hitter in the ring against an old and withered fighter, the outcome is likely staring you right in the face.

Jake Paul's professional boxing record (as of 08/10/24) 11 fights 10 wins 1 loss By knockout 7 0 By decision 3 1

Butterbean Campaigns For a Fight Against Mike Tyson

Butterbean and Tyson are the same age

Just over a year ago, Butterbean opened the door for a fight with Mike Tyson. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Butterbean explained why he vs Tyson would be a good and entertaining fight, even claiming they would "beat the s*** out of each other."