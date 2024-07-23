Highlights Herbert Jones has transformed into an elite three-point shooter since the start of the year.

Cade Cunningham can become a legitimate star with better-supporting personnel this season.

Improved spacing and new teammates could help Cunningham elevate his game and offensive efficiency.

The 2023-24 NBA regular season saw many players taking their game to the next level. Both Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Maxey elevated their play to near superstardom, while players like Grayson Allen and Aaron Nesmith established themselves as consistent and reliable role players.

It's always difficult to predict which players will elevate their games, as there are too many factors that come into play. Maxey improved as a result of getting more usage, while Allen's shooting efficiency skyrocketed, despite virtually no changes in usage or shot attempts. Sometimes it just takes a change in team environment for a player to hit their stride. Here are two players that will take their games to the next level this season.

Herbert Jones Is Going To Be An Elite Marksmen

Jones has been the league's best three-point shooter since the New Year

One of the more surprising things about the previous NBA season was Herbert Jones 's emergence as a legitimate three-point shooting threat. After all, he had only ever been considered a defensive specialist throughout his short three-year career. But after his vast improvement last season, Jones is on his way to becoming a legitimate two-way threat, as opposed to just a defensive specialist.

Herbert Jones Three Point Statistics - 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Stat Before January 2024 After January 2024 3PA 3.3 3.8 3PT% 32.3 47.1 Catch and Shoot 3PT% 32.3 47.9 Corner 3PT% 34.0 53.0

Since the New Year, Jones has led the league in three-point percentage for all players that have attempted at least three threes per game. He's been shooting over 47 percent from three and has been an even more dangerous catch-and-shoot three-point shooter, making just under 48 percent of his attempts. He's also shooting 53 percent from the corner during this timeframe.

Although his shooting did come back down to Earth during the postseason, his rate of growth as a shooter is indicative of the type of player he can become. Jones is going to be a threat from range, and both his individual improvements, as well as the New Orleans Pelicans' increased spacing from their offseason moves, should allow him to elevate his game to the next level.

Cade Cunningham Can Turn Into A Legitimate Star

The former number-one pick finally has the personnel to support him

Although the Detroit Pistons didn't have the greatest 2023-24 NBA season, it's not like there weren't any positive takeaways for the franchise. While they did have a historically bad season, their franchise player took a huge leap and established himself as a legitimate up-and-coming star.

Cade Cunningham saw career highs in points, assists, and field goal percentages. Although his shot volume didn't increase, he scored the ball more because he'd just gotten much more efficient on the offensive end. What's important to note is that this improvement came despite a very poorly constructed roster. Last year's Pistons had virtually no spacing and very few complementary players.

Spacing is one of the biggest necessities in the modern league, and the Pistons lacked that. They were dead last in three-pointers made, and 27th in three-point attempts. This lack of spacing makes it difficult for offenses to operate because opposing teams are allowed to sag off of the three point line to collapse the interior.

This, in addition to the lack of a consistent and reliable secondary shot creator, made it difficult for Cunningham to navigate clamping defenses. Although he still averaged career highs in scoring and efficiency, he could've been even better had he had the right help.

This season, he has Tobias Harris , who still functions as a good connector for the team's offense although he has declined considerably. He's not necessarily a high-volume shooter but is still able to relieve pressure on the offensive end. Last season, Harris averaged just over 17 points per game on 20.7 percent usage.

2023-24 NBA Regular Season Stats Comparison Player PPG FGA FG% USG Tobias Harris 17.2 13.6 48.7 20.7 Jaden Ivey 15.4 12.6 42.9 24.9 Bojan Bogdanović 20.2 15.2 46.8 24.7

Harris had a much more efficient season than both of Detroit's secondary scoring options and had considerably less usage. This coupled with the additions of sharpshooter Malik Beasley, and high-volume shooter Tim Hardway Jr., provides the offensive spacing needed for Cunningham to take off.