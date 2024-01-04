Highlights The Detroit Pistons snapped their historic 28-game losing streak, bringing some hope and confidence to the team.

Despite Cade Cunningham's impressive performances, the Pistons have still only three wins to their name.

Cunningham has been on a scorching eight-game streak, averaging 29.0 points and 9.0 assists per game on career-high efficiency.

The Detroit Pistons are no longer on course to break North American sports history after snapping their historic losing streak of 28 games just before the turn of the new year.

One of their few bright sparks this season, though, has been third-year guard, Cade Cunningham, who is enjoying a career year on the hardwood, but NBA insider Mark Medina suggests that the 22-year-old’s performances alone simply ‘isn’t enough’ to help the Pistons compete.

Pistons snap the streak

3-31 record, last in the NBA

Detroit somehow managed to evade setting the worst losing streak in North American sports history when they put together a narrow 129-127 win against a short-handed Toronto Raptors team that had swung a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks just hours earlier.

Nonetheless, a win is a win, and it was one of importance to the Pistons, who had only amassed two wins prior to that victory in Little Caesars Arena in their previous 32 attempts.

This crucial victory has virtually no impact on the standings, but according to Pistons head coach, Monty Williams, this win evoked a lot of emotion around the organization, with some confidence and hope for the future having now been instilled within this struggling young Pistons squad, who have had little else to celebrate so far through this 2023-24 campaign.

"It wasn't relief, it was just like, 'thank God, finally.' And guys were screaming. I was almost in tears. And I'm just so happy for our guys, happy for everybody in the locker room...I think people may have thought they were OK with losing, but they came in every day with a great spirit, and they wanted answers, and they came in wanting to learn." - Monty Williams

Source: NPR

Detroit Pistons - 2023-24 NBA Season Team Statistics League Rank Points scored 111.5 25th Field goal % 46.9 20th Three point field goal % 34.5 27th Effective field goal % 52.8 26th Assists % 62.0 16th Player Impact Estimate 44.2 29th

As expected, the Pistons sit plum last in the NBA standings with a 3-31 record. Detroit's 109.2 offensive rating ranks 26th overall in the league, while their defensive rating of 120.0 is 27th overall. As a result, their minus-10.8 net rating is second-worst in the Association, with only the 5-28 San Antonio Spurs ranked below them.

The Pistons almost added a second win within a week to their overall tally, with 32-year-old veteran, Alec Burks, draining a three-pointer as time expired in the fourth to tie the Utah Jazz 138-138 and send the game to overtime. However, they ultimately came up short, falling to the Jazz, who have had struggles of their own this season, losing 154-148.

Detroit seems like a ‘dumpster fire’

Medina believes that the only realistic way in which the Pistons can tally more wins to their overall record is if their third-year guard, Cade Cunningam, can step up and will his team onto victory through his elite level of play.

However, while the former No.1 overall NBA Draft pick has been on a tear in the league as of late, once again taking a stride in his development, he has been unable to string his teammates along with him.

Consequently, the journalist argues that there may be no other way to salvage their season, labeling the PIstons as a 'dumpster fire' due to just how bad they have been throughout this campaign.

“As far as what's the most realistic path for them to get wins, it is hoped that Cade Cunningham continues to show his improvement, but that's easier said than done. He’s shown a lot of growth these last few games, but we have to keep in mind, he had a career high 43 points against the Atlanta Hawks, and the Pistons still lost. So I don't know if that's even enough because they've been that bad. It seems like it's a dumpster fire.”

Cunningham’s scorching streak

Career-high: 23.2 PPG, 7.5 AST

Despite the Pistons being unable to find a way to win, Cunningham is doing the very best he can in order to try, putting on one of his best stretches of performance in his young NBA career.

Over the past eight games, in particular, the 6-foot-2 point-guard has undertaken another incremental leap in his development, and is beginning to show exactly why he was drafted with the Pistons' number one overall draft pick back in 2021.

Cade Cunningham - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 23.2 Assists 7.5 Rebounds 4.1 Field Goal % 44.7 Three Point Field Goal % 34.0 Player Impact Estimate 11.5 Usage 29.5

In his eight-game stretch dating back to his career-high 43 point scoring performance in the Pistons' loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the 22-year-old has averaged 29.0 points per contest, the seventh-best mark in the Association over the same span.

Furthermore, he has dished out an average of 9.0 assists per game, while grabbing 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

In that same time, he has connected on 51.8 percent of his shots from the field, way above his career average of 42.6 percent, while draining 42.9 percent of his three-pointers, tied with Joel Embiid for the best efficiency from distance for the most among the top 10 scorers in that stretch, though Cunningham has attempted 5.3 deep shots per contest compared to the reigning MVP's 3.5 three-point shot attempts.

Nonetheless, this is statistically Cunningham's best stretch of the season, and it has brought a win in that time, albeit only a single one. The Pistons' hope going forward is that Cunningham can continue to shoulder the majority of the offensive load, as evidenced by his 29.5 usage percentage, the highest among his teammates.

But, if the Pistons are to secure more victories this season, they cannot rely on Cunningham's performances alone, no matter how dominant he has been. They need other members of the rotation need to finally step up to the task, and demonstrate the grit and hustle that has long been associated with the Pistons franchise for decades.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.