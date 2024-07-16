Highlights Pistons aggressive off-season moves aim to build competitive roster around star Cade Cunningham for upcoming season.

Addition of veteran shooters Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley, along with new coach, signals Detroit's bid to improve performance.

Cunningham emerges as leading scorer and playmaker for Pistons, showcasing potential to be franchise pillar and elevate team.

After a woeful 2023-24 NBA regular season campaign, whereby they made history for all the wrong reasons by breaking the record for most consecutive losses in a single season when they went on a 28-game skid, the Detroit Pistons have been aggressive in the off-season in the hopes that their new additions can help them become, at the very least, more competitive throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Having tied down former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham to a rookie max extension, league insider Mark Medina feels the 22-year-old is capable of being the Pistons’ franchise player for years to come, and is a ‘good starting point’ for their continued rebuild.

Making Moves To Avoid Another Catastrophic Season

Hired JB Bickerstaff as head coach, brought in veteran shooters to support around Cunningham

After finishing last season with a disastrous 14-68 losing record, it came as no surprise that the Pistons front office dismissed Monty Williams as head coach, eventually replacing him with J.B. Bickerstaff, who led his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers , to the second-round of the playoffs, before falling to the eventual champions, Boston Celtics , in five games.

Entering last season as one of the youngest squads in the league with an average age of 24.87 years, it was clear that if they were to overcome last season’s woes, that they would have no choice but to bring in veteran experience.

Fortunately, free agency allowed them to do exactly that, where they formed a reunion with sharpshooting wing, Tobias Harris , by penning him to a two-year, $52 million contract, where he will likely slot into the starting lineup and become an integral, and much-needed, scorer for Detroit.

Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley - 2023-24 Season Scoring Statistics Category Tobias Harris Malik Beasley PTS FG% PTS FG% Drives 5.0 51.7 1.2 51.1 Catch-and-Shoot 3.4 37.1 6.9 42.7 Pull Up 3.3 42.8 2.2 39.5

Perhaps more of a surprising addition to the roster was that of Malik Beasley , who after just one season with the Milwaukee Bucks , chose to sign a one-year, $6 million deal with Detroit, suiting up for his fifth team in (soon to be) nine seasons. With him, he also brings a perimeter threat, coming off a season in which he averaged 41.3 percent from deep, his best return since the 2020-21 campaign.

In a string of other moves, which saw them swing a trade for Tim Hardaway Jr. , and claiming big man Paul Reed off of waivers, the supporting cast was shaping up nicely, but they also had to ensure their young core remained intact.

Signaling their commitment to building around their young core, Detroit then inked 22-year-old Cade Cunningham to a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie extension that could rise up to as high as $269 million, with the guard hopeful of a resurgence with his new, veteran teammates.

Cunningham Is ‘Removed’ From Pistons’ ‘Many Issues’

When a team wins only 14 of their 82 regular season games, it is clear that they lack the experience and know-how to win games, but when Medina views the roster from the 2023-24 campaign holistically, he doesn’t include Cunningham in that group.

Instead, the journalist argues that he has shown through his individual performances that he can be the ‘pillar’ of Detroit’s continued rebuild, and that they could be successful with him at the helm, as long as they are able to build a strong supporting cast around him.

“The Pistons have so many issues, and they have a young team that doesn't know how to win, or how to compete on night-to-night basis. But I remove Cade Cunningham from that equation of young players. I think he is a good starting point as a pillar, and I think that in the right environment, he can be that franchise player. I also think that he's playing winning basketball, even if it's not necessarily leading to winning basketball. So, the right play for the Pistons is to invest in him. He's posted really good numbers as a young player, and he's also posted really good performances that suggest he can be a winning player. So, I think if he is the franchise pillar, and then they just devote toward having a better roster around him, that he can show that he is deserving of that max contract.”

Is Cunningham Capable of Leading a Franchise?

Was the only player on the roster to finish the season that averaged 20-plus PPG

Having now completed his third season in the NBA, Cunningham has once again stepped up his scoring output, leading the Pistons in points per game, averaging 22.7 points at a 44.9 percent field goal shooting clip, and 35.5 percent from three-point distance, all of which are career-highs.

Delving into his scoring splits, he has seen a decrease in his percentage of points scored in the paint, dropping to a career-low 40.4 percent.

However, he saw a sharp rise in the percentage of points scored on the fast-break, rising from 5.9 points during the 2022-23 campaign, to 8.5 points last season, highlighting his ability to be adaptable in the ways in which he scores.

Cade Cunningham - Scoring Splits Comparison Category 2022-23 2023-24 %PTS 2PT 63.6 57.7 %PTS MR 22.6 17.2 %PTS 3PT 21.3 25.4 %PTS FBPS 5.9 8.5 %PTS FT 15.1 16.9 %PTS OFFTO 12.6 10.4 %PTS PITP 41.0 40.4

Not only was he the Pistons' leading scorer, he was also their leading playmaker, in which he averaged 7.5 assists per contest, with Killian Hayes the next leading facilitator, though he averaged only 4.9 dishes per night.

He used his ball distribution to great effect, whereby he created 19.0 points per game on his 53.1 made passes for an assist-to-pass percentage of 14.0 percent, by far the most among Detroit's roster, with Hayes once again second, though his passes created just 12.4 points per contest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cade Cunningham had the fourth-most reverse layup field goal attempts during the 2023-24 season, tied with Stephen Curry with 36, though he converted at a rate of 61.1%, while Curry converted at only 50.0%.

While Cunningham lacked in areas such his overall efficiency, whereby his team were outscored by 7.2 points per 100 possessions when he was on the court, they fared even worse when he was not leading the helm, being outscored by double-digit (10.2) points when he was on the bench.

Overall, Cunningham has shown glimpses of star potential, and it is easy to forget that he is still only 22-years-old.

As such, the Pistons choosing to sign him to a lucrative rookie max extension deal may look expensive now, but could prove to be a masterful stroke in a few years' time if Detroit escapes the associations with mediocrity and somehow find a way to become playoff contenders once again.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.