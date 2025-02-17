When you think of the players who could be considered as one of the greatest full-backs in football history, one name that will no doubt always spring to mind is the legendary Cafu. The 143-time Brazilian international made a position that was widely regarded as being a secondary role in any team one of the most important when he stepped into it, and his record speaks for itself.

The former Roma and AC Milan icon won all there was to win during a career that spanned close to two decades, lifting the World Cup twice and winning the Champions League during the latter stages of his time on the field. For many, Cafu would have been the toughest defender they would have come up against, but the man himself once revealed who his three most difficult opponents were.

Cafu Named Thierry Henry As One Of His Toughest Opponents

Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane were also mentioned