Cafu is a Brazilian football legend known for his skill, grace, and incredible career. As one of their greatest-ever players, he is certainly best placed to select an all-time Brazil XI.

However, that may prove to be one of the most difficult tasks. Brazil, as a country, is football royalty. Having won the most World Cups in history (five), they have always been regarded as the elite international footballing nation, even if there has been a dropoff since their last win in 2002.

The right-back was part of that last winning team in 2002, the second of two World Cup triumphs he experienced across his career. He managed 143 caps for his country, which included two final appearances and two Copa America triumphs.

Having played with some of the greats of the game and grown up in an era where Brazilian football was king, Cafu's all-time Brazil XI, which he revealed to the Guardian in 2018, is certainly an incredible team.

GK: Taffarel

Brazil Appearances - 101

Having played in the Brazil national team for more than a decade, his international exploits speak for itself. Featuring as the starting keeper for three consecutive World Cups, winning the 1994 tournament, he also managed two Copa America victories as well. There was also the 1997 FIFA Confederations Cup to celebrate on top as well.

After 101 caps, he retired from international action, and he was a beloved figure in his own country. Cafu described him as "so calm, smooth and peaceful, always giving us confidence on the field" and he is more than deserving of his place in the all-time XI.

RB: Carlos Alberto

Brazil Appearances - 53

Given Cafu played in this position, it is safe to say he knows a thing or two about what it takes to play there. Carlos Alberto was someone he watched growing up, and the whole world lay in shock after he netted one of the greatest World Cup and international goals of all time in the 1970 final against Italy.

He rounded off an incredible move that involved the likes of Pele, Jairzinho, Tostao, and Rivelino - and it is known for being one of the greatest team goals ever scored. He captained the Brazil side to the World Cup in 1970, finished fourth in 1974 and won one Copa America as well. Described by Cafu, he said:

"Whether defending or attacking, he was always good. Carlos was a great leader, but his technique was even more incredible."

CB: Aldair

Brazil Appearances - 81

Part of four consecutive World Cups, Aldair was a household name and a key figure for Brazil with his 81 caps. He was part of the winning side in 1994 before playing a key role in their run to the final in 1998 before playing a smaller role in their 2002 triumph; his leadership and experience were key to that success.

There were also the Copa America and FIFA Confederations Cup triumphs to add to his legacy. Known for being a composed but no-nonsense defender, his role helped the flair players to shine. Cafu claimed that his club and international teammate 'saved him many times' and that he was 'very calm' and 'never made a bad tackle'.

CB: Lucio

Brazil Appearances - 105

Regarded as one of the best central defenders of his generation, he was known for his powerful presence and aggressive style of play, but also his ability to expertly read the game. He was part of four World Cups, playing a key role in 2002, 2006 and 2010.

Often captaining the side, he triumphed in the 2007 Copa America and the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup, and he retired after being part of the 2014 World Cup squad. Cafu commended him for his qualities, claiming he 'scored many goals' and had 'a great passing range and all-round quality,' and he was a true legend for his country.

LB: Roberto Carlos

Brazil Appearances - 125

Known for being one of the best left-backs in football history, Roberto Carlos is a true football legend, and he enjoyed a brilliant career with Brazil. Part of the 1994 squad that won the tournament, he barely featured in that edition, but he then went on to become a key figure in their 1997 Copa America triumph, 1998 run to the World Cup final and eventual triumph in 2002.

"A world champion, he played at a high level for many years, with the same quality and intensity whether defending or attacking. He was a giant. I have never seen a shot as powerful as his. He had a missile in his leg!"

His attacking prowess was ahead of his time as he showed an incredible level of quality going forward with crosses, shots, dribbles or passes. And who can forget his incredible free-kicks? The most famous of all came for Brazil against France in 1997 as he scored one of the most-bending and powerful free-kicks of all time.

CM: Falcao

Brazil Appearances - 34

Renowned as one of the best midfielders of his era, Falcao anchored the Brazil midfield at two World Cups (1982 and 1986) and helped his country win the Copa America in 1989. One of the only players on the list not to win a World Cup, he forged an incredible reputation across his career and has the lowest appearances of any player for Brazil in this fantasy XI.

With his level of skill, passing quality, creativity and vision, he was key across two World Cups for Brazil, reaching the semi and quarter-finals in 1982 and 1986. Speaking on the midfielder, Cafu hailed the midfielder: "He was a smart player, a legend with an elegance rarely seen on a football pitch. The king of assists, he never misplaced a pass or made a mistake."

AM: Rivaldo

Brazil Appearances - 74