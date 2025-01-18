Cafu has the most appearances for the Brazil national team, making 142 appearances for his country. He also won numerous domestic titles in Brazil, Spain and Italy, including the UEFA Champions League for AC Milan in 2007. The right-back also played for Roma before his spell at Milan but never played in the Premier League.

During an interview for FourFourTwo magazine in 2015, the Brazilian legend was asked which clubs he wanted to play for during his 19-year playing career. He admitted his regret that he didn't play in England at any point before naming the three clubs he would have been keen to represent.

Related 9 Greatest Right-Backs in Champions League History [Ranked] Some of the world's greatest right-backs have plied their trade in the Champions League.

Liverpool One of Three English Teams Cafu Admires

Cafu's answer included the Reds' greatest rivals

Cafu finished his playing career at AC Milan in 2008 after winning six trophies for the Italian giants. Despite his impressive achievements for club and country, the Brazilian full-back never plied his trade in the Premier League. Speaking to FourFourTwo for the magazine's November edition in 2015, Cafu was asked which teams in the English top-flight he would have liked to play for. He provided the following answer:

“It would have been great to play in England. “I would have loved to play for Liverpool, Manchester United or Chelsea.”

Since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, there have been seven different winners of the competition. This includes United, Chelsea and Liverpool, who have won the league 13 times, five times, and once, respectively, in the last three decades.

Cafu's Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Sao Paulo 31 2 3 Real Zaragoza 17 0 0 Juventude 4 0 0 Palmeiras 18 4 0 Roma 218 8 35 AC Milan 166 4 22

Cafu Praises English Duo

The Brazilian was a big fan of Gerrard and Lampard

Close

Cafu was also complimentary about a pair of English midfielders who have both been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. In the same interview with the popular magazine, he said:

“The English players that I like the most are those from my generation. I am a big fan of Frank Lampard – his movement is so elegant. Steven Gerrard is also a great example of character, for me.”

Steven Gerrard scored 120 Premier League goals for his boyhood club during his 17-year career. Despite never winning the league title, the English midfielder captained Liverpool for many years, winning the Champions League in 2005 against a Milan side that included Cafu at right-back. Meanwhile, Frank Lampard scored 177 Premier League goals - making him the sixth top scorer in the English top-flight since 1992. He won the competition three times for Chelsea, along with the Champions League trophy in 2012.

3:23 Related Brazil's 20 Greatest Ever Footballers (Ranked) Ronaldo, Pele, Ronaldinho, Neymar and Kaka all feature as the greatest Brazilian players ever are ranked.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, Liverpool FC and FourFourTwo - correct as of 18/01/25.