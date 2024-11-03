When the world essentially shut down in 2020 amid the global pandemic, the Ballon d’Or award and ceremony for that year was also cancelled. But, France Football – who run the award – decided that they still wanted to commemorate football’s rich history, and the idea of developing a ‘Ballon d’Or Dream Team’ came into the fold.

After a plethora of journalists from all over the world voted on who would make their starting 11 with 10 initial nominees per position, a first, second and third team was decided upon. Brazilian right-back Cafu was the man honoured as the greatest of all time in his position.

But with no defender having won the coveted Ballon d’Or since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006, the two-time World Cup winner, in an interview with The Mirror back in 2020, touted Liverpool's star full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as the most likely candidate to win the award.

Cementing Legend Status

Cafu was named in the 2020 Ballon d'Or Dream Team

An integral member of a dominant Brazil team that looked unstoppable throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Cafu had a career that many could only dream about having. Winning back-to-back Copa America titles sandwiched in between two World Cup victories from four attempts, the right-back cemented his place as one of the greatest full-backs of all time on the international stage.

But, success also followed him wherever he went at club level. Starting out his career with his hometown club, São Paulo FC, he would win seven trophies before moving briefly to Spain, back to Brazil, and then setting up shop in Italy with AS Roma before moving to rivals, AC Milan, where he would see out the remainder of his career that spanned across almost two decades.

Cafu - Legendary Career Statistics Statistic Club Country Appearances 447 143 Goals 18 5 Assists 60 18

When in Rome, as they say, Cafu would win his first Serie A title in the 2000/01 season, before going onto win the Italian Super Cup the following year with the side. But his move to Milan in 2003 would pay the most dividends, with the Brazilian winning the league title in his first season, along with the UEFA Supercup following Milan's Champions League win over Juventus in an all-Italian affair the previous season.

Cafu would have to wait until his penultimate season in football to win the most coveted European prize of all - a Champions League title - after Milan avenged their brutal 2005 loss over Liverpool in Istanbul by defeating the Reds in Athens after two goals from Filippo Inzaghi clinched the title. He would be a part of the team that won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2008, and would end his career that season, scoring in his final appearance - a 4-1 win over Udinese.

Known for his pace down the right flank and his wicked right boot, which saw him record 70 assists in his career, Cafu was one of the best attacking right-backs in history, deservedly earning that spot in the Ballon d'Or Dream Team.

Cafu: ‘I Can See the Similarities’ With Alexander-Arnold

The Brazilian legend feels the Reds star can win the Ballon d’Or one day

While there will never be another Cafu, one player in the modern era has drawn similarities to him - Alexander-Arnold - who is someone who the Brazilian thinks very highly of.

In an interview with The Mirror back at the end of 2020, Cafu was full of praise for the Three Lions star, hailing him as a player who takes the right-back position 'to another level', even going as far to say that he can see a bit of himself in the 26-year-old. Both, of course, are considered top-10 crossers of the ball in football history.

"I can see the similarities [between Alexander-Arnold and myself]. He's not afraid to attack, defends well, good passer, hits a great free-kick…He can take the position of right back to another level. I think we've started changing the narrative, the way people view fullbacks. "It's not just the goalscorer who should be the best player in the world. It is totally wrong that some great players never won the Ballon d'Or because of their position. Nowadays, fullbacks should be seen as the main protagonists in the game."

This prompted a conversation about the type of players who go on to win the Ballon d'Or, and while Manchester City holding midfielder Rodri was the 2024 recipient of the award, it is more often than not an award dominated by the goalscorers, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema having triumphed over the last decade due to their elite goalscoring prowess.

But Cafu argues that the modern full-back position is arguably the most advanced position on the field, with fullbacks having to perform multiple duties on both the attacking and defensive sides of the ball for 90 minutes.

"Right backs now should be the highest-paid players in every team! Strikers just have to score. Midfielders, they pass. Goalkeepers make saves. Fullbacks have to mark, cover centre-backs and midfield, get forward and cross, take shots and provide the link to strikers."

For quite a few years now, Alexander-Arnold has been considered one of the best - if not the best - right-backs in world football, with his passing ability simply unmatched to that of anybody else who occupies his position, while he is also hailed as one of the best free-kick takers in the Premier League today.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold has the most assists by a defender in Premier League history with 59 and counting.

But, it appears that becoming the first defender since 2006 to claim the title of Ballon d'Or winner is high up on the Liverpool star's list of goals for the future, with Alexander-Arnold himself admitting that he'd rather win the coveted individual award over the World Cup if he could choose between the two.

Boasting 23 goals and 89 assists for club and country, and still just 26 years old, if a defender is to win the Ballon d'Or in the next few years, then Alexander-Arnold's name may be high up on the list of likely candidates to do so.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and FBRef, and are accurate as of 31/10/2024.