Former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez was sentenced to five years in prison for attempted murder on Monday, despite the judge admitting that he "posed no danger to the public".

Velasquez left the UFC after being knocked out by Francis Ngannou in February 2019, after which he called time on his MMA career. Between 2010 and 2015, though, he was one of the promotion's biggest stars.

The most high-profile win of his career came when he defeated Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 in October 2010 to win his first title in the Octagon. The pair renewed their rivalry in late 2019 when Cain embarked on a brief run in WWE. However, Velasquez's life was turned upside down in early 2022.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Cain Velasquez went 12-3 in his 15-fight UFC career.

Velasquez Shot a Man Twice Following a High Speed Chase

The victim was not Velasquez's intended target

His prison sentence relates to an incident in February 2022, where Velasquez shot a gun several times at a truck that was carrying a man accused of molesting his young son. Per CNN, 46-year-old Harry Goularte is awaiting trial on child molestation charges over the accusations.

Velasquez began shooting at the vehicle carrying Goularte on a public highway. When the truck attempted to flee the scene, Velasquez then rammed the truck with his own vehicle, before firing more shots.

Goularte himself was not struck by the bullets, but his stepfather - who was driving - suffered a severed artery after being shot twice. Although his injuries were not life-threatening, prosecutors went into Monday's sentencing seeking a period of inprisonment of 25 years to life. The former UFC star pleaded 'no contest' to the charges.