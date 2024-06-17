Highlights Caitlin Clark took no ill will from the flagrant foul committed by Angel Reese in their game on Sunday.

With another strong performance, Clark is beginning to find her footing, despite her initial WNBA struggles.

The Fever notched their first winning streak of the season after defeating the Sky on Sunday.

The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky faced off for the second time this season on Sunday. It was a hard fought battle by both teams and ended in a 91-83 victory for the Fever, giving them their first win streak of the year.

The matchup featured competitiveness between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, who have had an ongoing feud on the court for the last couple of years dating back to when Reese led LSU to a National Championship with a victory over Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in 2023.

It's no surprise a game between Reese and Clark had more tension between the two. Late in the third quarter, Clark drove to the basket for a layup, but was fouled hard by Reese, who hit the Fever guard in the head. After a review, the play was determined a flagrant penalty one against Reese.

After the contest, Clark had this to say about the flagrant foul from Reese, via Chloe Peterson of Indy Star Sports on X:

"What's going through my mind is I need to make these two free throws, that's all I'm thinking about. It's just part of basketball, it is what it is. She was trying to make a play on the ball and get the block. But, yeah, it happens." - Caitlin Clark

The flagrant foul in Sunday's contest is already the second altercation between the two this season, both happening this month. After the last Fever game against the Sky, Draymond Green mentioned the need for the Fever to get an enforcer.

Clark is Showing Signs of Greatness Amidst Her Rocky Start

Clark put up her best game of the season in a good team win

Although Clark is a rookie, she had extremely high expectations coming into the season after her dominance at the college level. She got off to an underwhelming start to the season, but has had a few really solid games in the last two weeks, including in Sunday's game, which was her best statistical performance as a pro.

She also had a high-scoring performance last week against the Washington Mystics, where she scored a career-high 30 points with great efficiency from the field and from the three-point line.

Caitlin Clark - 2024 Season Stats Category Season averages Sunday vs. Chicago Sky PTS 15.6 23 REB 4.9 8 AST 6.0 9 TOV 5.5 5 FG% 36.7% 63.6% 3P% 32.2% 42.9%

It's clear the talent difference between the college level and the WNBA is large, but as Clark continues to adjust to the pace and physicality of the league, she will improve and become more consistent. She is still extremely inconsistent at the moment, but these big games are huge bright spots for a struggling team in the Fever, who have now moved into eighth place overall with a couple of victories in their last two games.

Clark is struggling at taking care of the ball so far in the league, as she is in last place in the entire WNBA in turnovers per game and has the worst %TOV of anyone with over 100 minutes played, at 42.7 percent. At the same time, Clark is ranked fifth out of all players with over 100 minutes in %AST at 39.4%.

Once Clark is able to learn how to take care of the ball better in the league, it'll open new doors for her team's offense and her individual play. As Clark adapts more to the style and speed of the WNBA, she should be able to lower her turnovers while creating open shots for herself and her teammates.

The Fever play their next game on Wednesday at home against the Mystics, where they look to extend their win streak to three games. Clark will look to put together another quality performance.