Caitlin Clark has just signed an eight-year, $28 million deal with Nike, including her signature shoe line. Clark finds herself among elite company by joining professional athletes such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, and Serena Williams.

Rookie Shoe Deal Comparison Player Year Pay Length (years) Shoe line Included Clark 2024 $28 million 8 Yes James 2003 $87 million 7 Yes

With such a large deal offered to Clark and a significant signing for Nike underway, the other offers to Clark have officially been put to rest. Here’s a look at what other companies were in the running for the ability to sponsor Clark, and what they offered for her to represent them.

Under Armour

Offering the second-closest bid, Under Armour fell just short.

Under Armour reportedly offered Clark a four-year deal that would have seen her paid $16 million over that time. This deal also would have also included a signature sneaker.

The deal would have seen her join fellow professional basketball players Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid under the U-A banner. The brand also sponsors athletes in other professional sports, including Tom Brady, Jordan Spieth, and Kelley O’Hara.

Despite their offer being the second largest on the table, it wasn't quite as fruitful as what Nike offered. Being $12 million less and half the time than the deal Clark accepted, it wasn’t enough to lure her away from the prestige of the swoosh.

Under Armour Offer Player Pay Length (years) Shoe line deal Clark $16 million 4 Yes

Adidas

Adidas was not likely to be a real consideration for Clark, with a significantly lower offer than the other companies

Adidas, coming in with a much lower estimate, offered a four-year deal that would have seen her paid $6 million. A signature sneaker would also be included in the deal.

Despite being second to Nike in terms of value in the shoe market, their offer was much lower than both Nike and Under Armour. Adidas sponsors a number of basketball players, including Damian Lillard, James Harden, and Anthony Edwards, who each have shoes with the company.

Adidas also recently partnered with college basketball player Hailey Van Lith, showing their interest in other emerging women athletes despite the low offer to Clark.

Adidas Offer Player Pay Length (years) Shoe line included Clark $6 million 4 Yes

Puma

Puma, after learning that the bidding for Clark’s sponsorship rights was starting at $3 million per year, decided to withdraw from negotiations.

Relatively new to the basketball scene, Puma is still building their roster of sponsored players.

Currently sponsored by the Puma brand are NBA players LaMelo Ball, Michael Porter Jr, Kyle Kuzma, RJ Barrett, Deandre Ayton, and Chris Boucher. Also sponsored by Puma are WNBA players Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Phoenix Mercury and Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm.