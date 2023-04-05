Caitlin Clark has defended rival Angel Reese after the Louisiana State University star was criticised for trash talking during the March Madness Championship match.

Clark was on the losing side in the final of the iconic collegiate basketball tournament, with LSU defeating Iowa 102-85.

The match was surrounded by controversy after Reese made a "you can't see me" gesture – made famous by WWE star John Cena – and pointed to her ring finger during the closing moments of the match.

The taunt was seemingly directed at Clark, who had made the same gesture earlier on in the tournament.

While Clark was praised for the action, Reese was branded “classless” by figures on social media.

The Iowa guard has now commented on the situation while being interviewed on ESPN.

What did Caitlin Clark say about Angel Reese criticism?

"I don't think Angel should be criticised at all," said Clark. "I'm just one that competes, and she competed. I think everybody knew there was going to be a little trash talk in the entire tournament. It's not just me and Angel.

"We're all competitive. We all show our emotions in a different way. You know, Angel is a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her.

"I love her game – the way she rebounds the ball, scores the ball, is absolutely incredible. I'm a big fan of her and even the entire LSU team. They played an amazing game."

Clark also suggested the saga was down to the double standards present in sport, with men praised for trash talk but women criticised.

“I think men have always had trash talk. I think more and more people as they turn on the game, they're appreciating it for what it is,” she said.

“I'm just lucky enough that I get to play this game and have emotion, and wear it on my sleeves, and so does everybody else. So that should never be torn down. That should never be criticised, because I believe that's what makes this game so fun.

“That's what draws people to this game. That's what draws people to the pro level, to college level, to the high school level. Nobody wants to tune in and not see people be competitive and passionate about what they're doing, across any sport. That's how it should be.

“So I believe that's what it should be, and that's how I'm going to continue to play. That's how every girl should continue to play.”

What did Caitlin Clark say about Iowa’s invitation to the White House?

Jill Biden, wife of US President Joe Biden, attended the March Madness Championship match.

She faced criticism after suggesting that Iowa should attend the White House to celebrate their victory alongside LSU.

"That's for LSU," Clark said when asked about the invitation. "They should enjoy every single second of being the champion. I think that's theirs to do.

"I don't think runner-ups usually go to the White House. LSU should enjoy that moment for them. And congratulations, obviously; they deserve to go there. Maybe I could go to the White House [someday] on different terms."