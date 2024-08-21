Highlights Caitlin Clark rose to fame in college and emerged as the face of women's basketball.

Clark is the heavy favorite to win WNBA Rookie of the Year as she breaks numerous records in her first season.

Despite some doubts, Clark's performance on the court has solidified her as a standout player.

The WNBA has skyrocketed in popularity in recent months, partly thanks to its new crop of stars. They have turned women’s basketball more mainstream, with more eyes on the sport than ever before.

Two of the league’s newest stars are some of the biggest names in basketball right now: Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

It is possible (perhaps likely) that sports fans have heard of one or both without even watching a single WNBA game.

That is the level of transcendence the two stars have brought to the game. Therefore, it makes sense that the two are far and away the favorites to win the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year Award at the season’s conclusion.

However, only one can win it, and the favorite is Clark.

Clark’s Rise to Fame

Clark became mainstream through her elite college career

Arguably, Clark’s rise to fame in early 2024 made her the biggest name in women’s basketball.

Initially garnering fame during the NCAA Division I Women’s Tournament, Clark led the University of Iowa to a 31-6 record and eventually the championship game.

Clark never averaged fewer than 26 points per game in her four years at Iowa, and her senior year was her best.

She averaged 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 39 games. She also shot 45.5 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three-point range.

Caitlin Clark – 2023-24 Stats at Iowa Category Stat PPG 31.6 RPG 7.4 APG 8.9 FG% 45.5 3PT% 37.8

Clark was by far the best player at Iowa and one of the best in the conference. For the second straight season, she earned National Player of the Year honors.

She also earned unanimous First-Team All-Big Ten honors, Big Ten All-Tournament Team honors and Big Ten Tournament MVP honors.

Although Clark and the Hawkeyes would lose to the LSU Tigers in the championship game, her legacy was already cemented as she proved her worth on the big stage.

She was also favored to be selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

And indeed, she was. The Indiana Fever possessed the first pick and used it to draft Clark.

The Fever now have a perennial franchise player to build around as they hope to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Heavy ROY Favorite

Clark has broken numerous records already

There were some questions about whether Clark’s impressive college stats would translate to the WNBA court, but those questions were quickly answered with a resounding "yes." Clark took the league by storm, quickly rising to fame and becoming one of its faces.

This emergence into the spotlight did not come without controversy, particularly with Clark’s rival players giving her a rough time. But Clark responded simply by being herself on the court, allowing her natural talent to take over, and that has led her to become the Rookie of the Year favorite.

Clark currently has -2000 odds to win the award, almost double the -1050 odds she had at the beginning of July, thanks to the numerous rookie records she has already broken.

Through just 28 games in the WNBA, Clark has already set the single-season rookie record for assists, currently with 232 (the previous record was 228 by Ticha Penicheiro). Clark was named an All-Star in her first season and put up the most assists by a rookie in WNBA All-Star Game history with 10 recorded in that game.

Clark also broke the record for most assists in a single game, putting up 19 in one contest. She recorded the first triple-double by a rookie in WNBA history and the first in franchise history.

Clark also became the fastest player to reach 350 points and 150 assists in a single WNBA season.

“To me, Caitlin Clark is the Rookie of the Year right now. She has impacted winning in a bigger way than anyone else in the rookie class. And her team is on pace to finish a lot better this year than it did last year. Whereas right now, Angel Reese's [Chicago] Sky are not on pace to improve.” — Rachel Nichols, FOX

As if that were not enough, Clark has recorded a double-double in 15 straight games, another record.

Overall, Clark is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from deep.

Caitlin Clark – 2023-24 WNBA Stats Category Stat PPG 17.8 RPG 5.8 APG 8.3 FG% 41.2 3PT% 32.8

To shift matters further into her favor, there are still 12 games to go in the WNBA season. This gives Clark ample time to break more records and increase her current stats to the point that future players will have a tough time breaking them. She's already cementing her legacy.

Since the Fever are currently 13-15, it is unlikely that Clark will win the league’s MVP award. But given her otherworldly rookie stats, there is no doubt that she deserves to win the 2024 Rookie of the Year Award.