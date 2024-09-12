Key Takeaways Caitlin Clark's rookie WNBA season started slow but quickly transformed into a record-breaking, superstar performance.

She set multiple records, leading the Indiana Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016, and broke viewership records.

Clark holds records for assists, points scored, and is on track to break more rookie and single-season records.

There is a swirl of excitement around the WNBA as there hasn’t been since its early years. The 27-year-old league has faced its share of ups and downs. From 1997-99, the WNBA saw its largest crowds. However, since that time, the league attendance has been lackluster.

However, with the injection of this 2024 draft class, the league has seen the highest attendance in 26 years, a sign of the growing popularity and potential resurgence of the league.

Most would agree that this transition happened mainly because of the league's most popular star, Caitlin Clark. Clark's college gameplay was exceptional and drew quite a following. In her final season of college play, Clark passed Pistol Pete Maravich as the NCAA college basketball all-time leader in points scored. In four seasons, Clark scored 3951 points while averaging 28.4 points per game, leading all NCAA Women's college basketball players in history (who scored a minimum of 1400 points).

Clark thrilled audiences with her sharp shooting and charismatic attitude. She is almost like the female version of Stephen Curry .

Clark Off to Slow Start

Took some time to adjust to new league

After a historic college run, Clark was drafted by the Indiana Fever as the first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. The Fever team had not seen a post-season appearance in eight seasons and hoped to find some success with Clark. She was box office and presented an opportunity for a struggling franchise to benefit economically as well due to the attention she would bring to the team.

Throughout this 2024 WNBA season, Clark certainly had some lackluster moments, especially at the beginning of her rookie year. At times, Clark looked outclassed and overwhelmed by the league's physicality.

In a game against the New York Liberty , with over 17,000 in attendance in Brooklyn, Clark and the Fever faced a tough loss, getting embarrassed by the Liberty 104-68. To add insult to injury, Clark scored an abysmal three points. This game was a significant test for Clark, marking the lowest point of her young career, but it also served as a turning point, motivating her to bounce back and prove her resilience.

Caitlin Clark - 2023-24 Pre/Post All-Star Stat Splits Category Pre All-Star (26 GP) Post All-Star (11 GP) PTS 17.1 23.9 REB 5.8 5.5 AST 8.2 9.0 STL 1.5 0.9 FG% 40.5 43.8 3PT% 32.7 36.3

She would go out to the next game against the Washington Mystics and score 30 points on 7-for-13 from beyond the arc to lead her team to victory. Which had been her career high until August 30th when she scored a career-high 31 in a win against the Chicago Sky .

Clark Transforms Into Superstar

Riding high and breaking records

Though there has been a learning curve for Clark, she has not allowed the pressure, criticism, or praise to get her down or puff her up. She has continued playing her game and breaking records along the way. Her games are breaking viewership numbers, and she is bringing much-needed attention to the WNBA.

In a recent game on September 1st, against the Dallas Wings , Clark and the Fever’s game was televised on NBA TV, and it set a record for the most-watched game this year for the network. This surpassed viewership numbers from many high-profile NBA games featured on the channel.

Despite the turbulent season, Clark has led Indiana to its first playoff berth since the 2016 season. Along the way, Clark has led all rookies in scoring, assists, steals, three-point field goals made, and free-throw percentage.

Indiana Fever Stats Since Olympic Break Category Stat WNBA Rank Record 8-3 3rd PPG 90.7 1st 3PT FGM 10.9 1st 3PT% 39.2 1st

This season, Clark became the first Fever player to record a triple-double in team history. Then, Caitlin recently recorded her second career triple-double (she is the first rookie in WNBA history to do so). Clark also set the record for the most three-pointers made in a season in Fever franchise history. In addition, she set a new franchise record for most double-doubles in a season, with nine so far.

Clark made history against the Las Vegas Aces on September 11th by reaching 700 career points, a feat only 1.8 percent of WNBA players in history have reached, according to Stat Mamba on X. Moreover, Clark is the first player in WNBA history to score at least 700 points and 300 assists in a single season.

The WNBA season is not over yet, and Clark has broken assists records. She currently has the single-season record for assists by a rookie. She also has the most assists by a rookie in a single game (19) and in a WNBA All-Star Game (10). Moreover, Clark was the fastest player to reach 350 points and 150 assists in a WNBA season.

Lastly, with only three games left in the WNBA season, Clark only needs 37 points to surpass the record for the most points scored by a rookie. She currently has 708, and the record is 744, currently held by Seimone Augustus. Clark is only four assists away from the all-time record for the most assists in a single WNBA season (316).

Clark has quite a list of accomplishments in her first season in the league. How many records will she break as she continues to improve her overall game? What we've seen is just the tip of the iceberg.