Highlights Altercations involving Caitlin Clark overshadowed Fever's win over Sky.

Clark has faced aggressive play since her WNBA debut, and Draymond Green is calling for the Fever to add an "enforcer."

Clark is adjusting to the WNBA still but has shown flashes of the tremendous upside she put on display at Iowa.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever picked up their second win of the season with a win over the Chicago Sky in a close 71-70 contest. It was a battle between two of the top rookies in the WNBA, Clark and Angel Reese, in their first matchup in the big leagues.

Although it was a close matchup, the big story of the game was the two physical altercations between Clark and Sky players, one of which being Reese. The altercation between Clark and Reese was overshadowed by an incident between Clark and Chennedy Carter, where Carter shoved Clark to the ground while Clark was receiving an inbound pass.

The contact was deemed a common foul during the game but was upgraded to a flagrant penalty one later by the WNBA. The foul caused outrage on social media and gained a lot of traction.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green chimed in on Instagram saying this about the Fever via ClutchPoints on X:

"Indiana [Fever] better go invest in an enforcer... FAST!"

None of Clark's teammates came to her defense after she was knocked down by Carter. The Fever are clearly lacking in physicality through the start of the season. Adding an enforcer, as Green suggested, could help stave off some players from being too physical with Clark, who has had a clear target on her back since her entrance into the WNBA.

Rough Start to Caitlin Clark's WNBA Career

Clark's career is off to a rocky start despite the altercations

Despite the Fever picking up their second win of the season, they played back-to-back on Sunday, where they got whooped by the New York Liberty in a 104-68 blowout. Clark continued to struggle as she only had three points and five assists in 29 minutes on the floor.

Her rocky start won't define her career, but it is proving that the WNBA is a very physical league compared to the college level. She will need to adjust to the physicality and pace of the league.

Caitlin Clark Statistics - 2023-24 College vs WNBA Category 2023-24 w/ Iowa WNBA PPG 31.6 15.6 RPG 7.4 5.1 APG 8.9 6.4 TOV 4.7 5.4 FG% 45.5% 35.7% 3P% 37.8% 29.7%

Clark is still putting on a show and drawing in thousands of fans, but she has yet to show up on a nightly occurrence as she did when she was dominating the college level. She currently ranks fourth in the WNBA in assists per game and has made the second-most threes of any player, but she has a lot of adjusting to do. Her percentages are abysmal compared to her college career, but over time, they should improve.

The WNBA gave the Fever an extremely difficult schedule to start the season. They currently have the most games played by any team in the league and the same number of losses as any other team's games played. They have played 11 games since May 14th, 11 games in a 19-day span. That many games is something that Clark has likely never experienced in her life, and fatigue has likely hit her hard.

Clark and the Fever will finally get some rest as they only have five games between now and June 19th, but the last three weeks have been a welcome to the big leagues moment for Clark.