Key Takeaways The Indiana Fever are locked in as the No. 6 seed in the playoffs, their first postseason appearance in seven years.

Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have led the Fever to the playoffs with stellar seasons.

The Fever face tough potential matchups against Connecticut, Minnesota or Las Vegas, but Clark's team is capable of making a run.

The WNBA regular season ends on Sept. 19, but Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are already locked into the No. 6 seed in the playoffs, which begin Sept. 22.

This year is the first time Indiana has made the postseason in seven years. The Fever hasn't won a playoff series since 2015.

Clark's squad is set to face the third-seeded Connecticut Sun in the first round, but with two games still to go in the regular season, that matchup isn't set in stone.

There are scenarios in which Indiana gets a more difficult opening-round opponent; difficult as in the Minnesota Lynx , one of the favorites to win the 2024 title, or the Las Vegas Aces and A'ja Wilson, the two-time defending champions.

Still, if Clark and fellow All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston stay hot, the Fever have a chance to pull off a pair of upsets and make a run to the WNBA Finals.

Here's how it could happen.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever Keep Rolling

They continue to play like one of the best teams in the WNBA

Close

The Fever has been one of the most dominant teams in the league since the All-Star and Olympic break.

Despite back-to-back losses to the Aces, Indiana is 9-4 since Aug. 15, tied for the third-best record in the WNBA with Las Vegas and Connecticut.

The Fever lead the league in scoring during that stretch (90.9), as well as three-point percentage (39.4) on the second-highest volume (27.9 attempts per game), and is second in rebounding and field-goal percentage.

Mitchell and Clark are the second- and third-leading scorers, respectively, in the WNBA since the break. Mitchell is averaging 24.8 points (behind only Wilson), while Clark is scoring 24.3 points per game. Mitchell is third in the league in field-goal percentage for any player averaging at least 15.0 attempts. Clark is 10th.

Mitchell also sits atop the league in three-point percentage (45.5) for any player taking at least five threes per game (8.3). Clark is shooting 36.3 percent on a league-leading 10.4 attempts a night.

Boston, meanwhile, the Fever's 6-foot-5 center and the 2023 draft's No. 1 pick, is averaging 14.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks on 52.6 percent shooting.

Indiana's trio is for real, and if Mitchell and Clark continue to shoot the lights out from deep — a definite possibility — the Fever can beat anybody.

Clark and the Fever's Potential Playoff Path

Indiana would have to run a gauntlet to the Finals

The easiest path to the semifinals for the Fever would be to go through Connecticut rather than the Lynx or Aces, although Clark and Co. have had mixed results against the Sun.

Indiana had a rough start to the season before a massive turnaround. Following an 89-72 loss to Connecticut in the Commissioner's Cup on June 10, the Fever fell to 3-10, with three of those losses coming against the Sun.

May 14: Sun 92, Fever 71

May 20: Sun 88, Fever 84

June 10: Sun 89, Fever 72

Fortunately for Indiana, however, those three losses came before the team's post-All-Star break run.

An 84-80 home victory over Connecticut on Aug. 28 brought the Fever to within one game of .500 at 15-16. Mitchell scored 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from three. Clark added 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Lexie Hull scored 17 points and added eight rebounds.

Despite that win and Indiana's month-long run, though, the Sun would be an interesting matchup as Connecticut only allows its opponents to shoot 31.1 percent from three, the second-best mark in the league.

Should the Fever beat the Sun in a three-game series, they would likely face Minnesota in the semifinals. The Lynx have been the most dominant team in the league in the second half of the year (and, interestingly, lead the league in opponent three-point percentage at 29.9).

Minnesota is 12-1 in its last 13 games. The Lynx lead the league in field-goal percentage and are second only to Indiana in three-point percentage. They lead the league in assists per game in that span (23.5) and have assisted on 76.6 percent of their made shots over the course of the regular season.

Clark and Mitchell are two of the best shooters in the WNBA, but Minnesota has five players who shoot at least 40 percent from deep.

The Fever would have to try and find a way to outscore the Lynx, which would be a mighty tall task, considering Minnesota's ability to move the ball, shoot from range and keep opponents from raining threes. There's a reason the Lynx are a common pick to win this year's title.

Clark has had success against Minnesota in two of the teams' three matchups. She scored 23 points and shot 3-of-8 from three while adding eight assists and five rebounds in 38 minutes in a loss on Aug. 24. Most recently, on Sept. 6, Clark had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and shot 5-of-10 from three.

Mitchell has scored 21, 21 and 23 points in the teams' matchups this season, including a 4-for-8 performance from deep on Sept. 6.

There's evidence the Fever's two best players can handle Minnesota's defense. If Indiana can find that success again and play better on the other end of the floor (or hope the Lynx go cold from three), the Fever can steal a road win and potentially the series and advance to the 2024 WNBA Finals.

There certainly is a path, albeit an extraordinarily difficult one. But as basketball fans have seen during Clark's career, she always gives her team a chance.