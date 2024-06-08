Highlights Fever rookie Caitlin Clark made history by becoming the youngest player to notch at least 30 points, five rebounds, five assists and five three-pointers in a game.

Clark also tied Crystal Robinson's rookie three-point record by draining seven threes on the evening.

With all the hype she entered with, Clark has been as good as advertised.

Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark was feeling the heat as she exploded for 30 points, made seven three-pointers, and added eight rebounds and six assists to lead her team to an 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics on Friday night.

With her huge outing, Clark made some WNBA history. Not only did the 22-year-old tie her career-high, she also became the youngest player ever to record at least 30 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five three-pointers in a game, per StatMuse.

Clark came close to achieving the same feat 10 days earlier when she went off for 30 points, five boards, and six dimes during their loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. But she came up a couple of three-pointers short of the achievement.

All Kinds of History for Caitlin Clark

The Fever rookie achieved several feats during a record-setting night

Nonetheless, Clark more than made up for it as her big night helped the Fever notch their third win of the season. In doing so, she was also able to tie Crystal Robinson for the most three-pointers in a game by a rookie. No rookie has made seven three-pointers in a game since Robinson set the mark 25 years ago.

And wait, there's more. Not only is the WNBA's 2024 No. 1 overall pick lighting it up from deep, she is also showcasing that she is one of the premier playmakers in this league already.

According to StatMuse, Clark also became the fastest player in league history to get to 200 career points and 50 career assists.

Clark Chaos Was in Full Swing

The point guard erupted during a fever pitch stretch in the second half

Clark certainly made a statement by playing arguably the best game of her young WNBA career. This came after she had perhaps her worst game as a pro when she scored just three points on 1-of-10 shooting during a 36-point loss to the New York Liberty.

Against Washington, Clark went on a fever pitch stretch in the second half that proved to be huge for Indiana. She began to find her rhythm late in the third quarter when she made one of her signature step-back three-pointers. This only opened up the floodgates as she drilled two more triples to end the period.

But her onslaught did not stop there. She connected on two treys more to begin the fourth quarter to put up her tally to a rookie record seven three-pointers. She wound up scoring 20 of her 30 points in the second half as the Fever managed to stave off the Mystics late in the game.

Caitlin Clark Has Been As Good As Advertised

The rookie has been box office in her rookie season

Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA with an insane amount of hype. That comes with the territory of being the all-time leading scorer in NCAA basketball history.

Caitlin Clark - 2024 WNBA Season Stats PPG 16.8 RPG 5.3 APG 6.3 FG% 37.3% 3P% 32.7%

Still, Clark has been as good as advertised and is already putting the league on notice with her spectacular performances. Sure, duds are expected here and there, and she will have many inefficient nights.

But as she showed on Friday night, she can easily put those aside with an incandescent performance like she had against the Mystics. Those will likely be the norm sooner rather than later.