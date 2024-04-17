Highlights Caitlin Clark's historic college career has left an enduring legacy on women's basketball and sports culture as a whole.

Her record-breaking achievements include the most NCAA Division I points scored and the most three-pointers in a single season.

Clark's impact, known as the "Caitlin Clark Effect," has transformed women's college basketball and is projected to elevate the WNBA draft viewership to record highs.

Caitlin Clark immortalized herself as one of the greatest athletes to ever grace the NCAA College Women’s Basketball DI scene, leading her Iowa Hawkeyes to back-to-back National Championship appearances, breaking virtually every record held along the way.

Now, officially a pro after being selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, we take a look back at Clark’s historic college career that coined the term, the “Caitlin Clark Effect’, which has etched itself in history, and transcended the landscape of women’s basketball forever.

Transforming The College Game

Holds the NCAA scoring record with 3,951 points

Caitlin Clark’s four-year college career with her hometown Iowa Hawkeyes has left an enduring legacy on not just women’s basketball, but on North American sports culture as we know it, with her career up there with some of the most legendary figures to have ever played the game at college level.

But when she entered Division I basketball back in 2020, nobody could quite have foreseen how many records she would break along the way to becoming arguably one of, if not the greatest, college players of all-time, while significantly contributing to the growth and transformation of the game for those that will come after her.

Born and raised in West Des Moines, Iowa, the now 22-year-old was a multi-sport athlete, where she grew up playing volleyball, tennis and softball, while also being a starter for the Dowling Catholic High school varsity soccer team in her freshman and sophomore years, before deciding to solely focus on basketball.

Due to a lack of AAU options, Clark spent the early parts of her basketball career playing on boys’ teams, but her shooting prowess was evident from day one, averaging 15.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals in her freshman year, and by the end of her senior year, she had doubled her scoring output, averaging 33.4 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

This would see her earn her second Gatorade Player of the Year award, having also won it during her junior year.

As a result, ESPN projected Clark as the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2020 class, ranking second among point-guards, with the familiar names of Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink all ranked above her.

But as her four-year career went on, she would surpass them all, smashing virtually every single NCAA record there was to break, but none as impressive as the all-time NCAA scoring record, eclipsing Pete Maravich’s (LSU) record of 3,667 points scored which was set in 1967-70.

Clark would conclude her college career having amassed a whopping 3,951 points, of which she made 548 three-pointers. Only Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy (2018-23) has made more in NCAA Division I history, men or women’s, making 588 shots from downtown.

NCAA Division I - All-Time Scoring Leaders (Men's and Women's Basketball) Name, Position, College Years Points Scored Caitlin Clark, G, Iowa 2020-24 3,951 Pete Maravich, G, LSU 1967-70 3,667 Kelsey Plum, G, Washington 2013-17 3,527 Dyaisha Fair, G, Buffalo/Syracuse 2019-24 3,403 Kelsey Mitchell, G, Ohio State 2014-18 3,402

Furthermore, Clark would achieve the most 30-point games by anyone in Division I basketball over the past 25 seasons, hold the record for the most three-pointers made in a single season, while also becoming the first Division I women’s player to amass 1,000-plus points in two different seasons, just to name a few of many accolades her name sits atop of.

With what felt like not a single game which went by where she wasn’t etching her name into the record books, the growth of women’s college basketball grew exponentially, seeing people in their masses wanting to get a taste of the action, dubbed as the 'Caitlin Clark Effect'.

As such, viewership of the NCAA’s March Madness hit record heights, and as the tournament, and Clark’s Hawkeyes progressed deeper into the tournament, these viewership records continued to be smashed. The 2024 National Championship game between Iowa and the eventual champions, South Carolina Gamecocks, led by legendary head coach Dawn Staley, saw an estimated 18.7 million viewers tune in, peaking at 24 million.

Not only did this crush the numbers of the men’s 2024 National Championship match-up between UConn and Purdue which took place the following day (14.82 million), but the numbers also exceeded that of any basketball game – both college and the NBA – over the last five seasons.

While she never achieved her ultimate goal of winning a National Championship with Iowa, Clark finished her senior year averaging 31.6 points, 8.9 assists, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.7 steals, shooting 45.5 percent from the field, and 37.8 percent from three-point range in what was an utterly dominant individual campaign.

Immortalized in college basketball history forever, with her #22 jersey – which the Hawkeyes announced would be lifted into the rafters shortly after their Final Four run – widely seen as the new #23, Clark's impact both on and off the court is projected to transcend the landscape of not only women’s college basketball, but also the WNBA.

Most Popular Draft Class in WNBA History

The 2024 draft class also saw Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso make the jump to the pros

The 2024 WNBA Draft was highly touted to be the most-watched draft in its 27-year history due to the sheer amount of college talent ready to make the jump up from the 2020 recruitment class, including Stanford’s Brink, LSU’s Reese and South Carolina’s Brazilian center, Kamilla Cardoso among Clark as the leading star names.

One notable absence was the aforementioned No.1 overall recruit from the 2020 class, Bueckers, who chose to return to UConn for one more year, having missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season with a torn ACL. Had she declared for this year’s draft, she was projected to be a top-three pick.

Bueckers still showed up on draft night, though, supporting her teammates, and fellow competitors, as their WNBA dreams were realized, while also going viral for her “proud mom” energy at the same time.

With the Indiana Fever holding the coveted No. 1 overall pick, there was no doubt in anybody’s mind who was going to be hearing their name called out by WNBA commissioner, Cathy Engelbert, first.

Knowing that Clark was going to be drafted to Indiana, prior to her even being officially drafted, the Fever saw 36 of their 40 regular season games set to be nationally broadcast, with the Caitlin Clark Effect firmly in full swing.

The hype around the 6-foot shooting guard’s imminent call-up to the big league was so big that the Fever held a draft watch party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, of which 17,000-plus people were reportedly in attendance, while an additional 3000 people attended the WNBA Draft itself at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

2024 WNBA Draft - Top 10 Picks Draft Order Selection Position College/Country 1. Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark Guard Iowa 2. Los Angeles Sparks Cameron Brink Forward Stanford 3. Chicago Sky Kamilla Cardoso Center South Carolina 4. Los Angeles Sparks Rickea Jackson Forward Tennessee 5. Dallas Wings Jacy Sheldon Guard Ohio State 6. Washington Mystics Aaliyah Edwards Forward UConn 7. Chicago Sky Angel Reese Forward LSU 8. Minnesota Lynx Alissa Pili Forward Utah 9. Dallas Wings Carla Leite Guard France 10. Connecticut Sun Leila Lacan Guard France

Following her inevitable selection with the No. 1 overall pick, Clark spoke candidly to ESPN’s Holly Rowe about what it meant to her to be drafted:

“I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was in second grade, and it has taken a lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs, but more than anything, I am just trying to soak it all in…I always just believed in myself. I went to Iowa with the goal of taking us to the Final Four. We did it twice, we went to two National Championships, four Big 10 championships…my teammates are pretty great”.

Reflecting back on how hard she worked to get to this moment in her career, Clark praised the support she received from her parents growing up, while also providing some words of advice for young girls who may want to follow in her footsteps:

“My parents always instilled confidence in me from a young age when I was a young girl, and I think that’s something a lot of young girls can learn to have, and I think people supporting them certainly helps. So, I think the biggest thing is having the confidence… but I earned it, and that’s why I am so proud of it”.

Clark wasn't the only Iowa alumni to be selected, with her backcourt partner, Kate Martin, drafted, somewhat surprisingly, in the second round by the Las Vegas Aces with the 18th overall pick.

At the time of the announcement, Martin was sitting in attendance with her Hawkeyes teammates, there solely to support her star teammate, though she admitted to Rowe that she had 'hoped' she would hear her name called out by the commissioner.

During her rounds of media availability, Clark paused momentarily when she saw Martin had been drafted, in what was one of the most wholesome moments of the night, along with fifth overall pick, Jacy Sheldon's sister, who arguably stole the show.

Looking Ahead To The Future

The WNBA is expecting record-breaking viewership and revenue this season

If jersey sales are any form of indicator of what is to come in terms of revenue for the WNBA, then they can expect transcendent growth in the 2024 season.

According to Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin (h/t The Sporting Tribune’s Arash Markazi), Fever jerseys donning Clark’s #22 became the highest selling jersey on draft night of any athlete sports-wide in the company’s history, surpassing the amount of Trevor Lawrence jerseys sold when he was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Furthermore, the league has already sold more than three-times the amount of tickets for games than this time last year, while the average price of a ticket to attend has increased by 109% year-on-year from an average of $46 dollars to $96 dollars, per TickPick.

This surge in popularity has subsequently seen talks of expansion teams lying on the horizon in the WNBA’s future, with the league currently only comprised of 12 teams, six in each conference.

2023-24 WNBA Teams Eastern Conference Western Conference Atlanta Dream Dallas Wings Chicago Sky Las Vegas Aces Connecticut Sun Los Angeles Sparks Indiana Fever Minnesota Lynx New York Liberty Phoenix Mercury Washington Mystics Seattle Storm

As it pertains to the Indiana Fever, though, Clark became the franchise’s second consecutive No. 1 overall pick, having selected Aaliyah Boston out of South Carolina last year, who would go on to win the 2023 Rookie of the Year award.

Speaking about staying in the Mid-West, Clark outlined to Rowe what she was most looking forward to with the Fever, and what her goal is for her rookie year:

“They [Fever] have such a good roster and that’s what I am excited about. They’re a winning franchise. I’m excited to get to Indianapolis… The biggest thing [goal] is to just be myself and have fun, and if I do that, then I think the rest of it is going to take care of itself.”

With Clark's addition to their roster and teaming up with Boston, Indiana now look primed to get themselves back into playoff contention, having been stuck in mediocrity and in rebuild mode for a number of years, last reaching the playoffs in 2016

With so much hype surrounding a generational prospect who has yet to suit up for her new ball club, eerily reminiscent of the NBA's own Victor Wembanyama last summer, there is inevitably a significant amount of added pressure placed on Clark's shoulders as she steps up to the top level of women's basketball, though, in the way she is poised when addressing the media, you wouldn't assume that was the case.

"Honestly, I don’t feel a lot of it [pressure]. I think it’s just something that’s come with how I have carried myself, and how I’ve gone about my business every single day, and that’s what I try to do the most," she says in an interview with Good Morning America. "At times you can definitely feel the weight of the world on your shoulders, but more than anything, to me this is fun. This is a game, just enjoy it. How lucky am I?”

The hype has grown so much, that there are already talks of her becoming the greatest WNBA player of all time, despite having yet to suit up and step onto the WNBA hardwood, with predictions already flying in over when, not if, Clark will surpass the legendary Diana Taurasi's scoring record. These predictions project her record will be exceeded by Clark in 2035, giving the guard 12 seasons to achieve 'GOAT' status. No pressure there, then.

While nobody quite yet knows what the future holds for Clark in the WNBA, there is no doubt that she will be doing her best to follow in the footsteps of her heroes, and none more so than four-time champion, Maya Moore, who was one of a handful of legends she referred to in her Saturday Night Live sketch when thanking the greats who came before her and helped form the building blocks of what the game is known as today, and what it has the potential to become in the future.

“I’m sure it [entering the WNBA] will be a big first step for me. But, it’s just one step for the WNBA. Thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley, and my basketball hero, Maya Moore. These are the women that kicked down the door, so that I could walk inside.” - Caitlin Clark, speaking on SNL.

There may never be another Caitlin Clark in college basketball, but her impact will undoubtedly leave an everlasting legacy, having further paved the way for the next generation of talent, much like the likes of her hero, Moore, among many others, did before her.

And, this is only the beginning of what is to come, with the rapid growth of not just women’s basketball, but women’s sports in its entirety.

With no sign of things slowing down, and media coverage of women's sports at an all-time high, exciting times lie ahead indeed. The WNBA just needs to be ready for the transformation they are about to undergo, and all indicators suggest they are preparing for this new influx of fans streaming in from worldwide.

As is the saying today, everyone watches women’s sports - there is no better time than now to be a part of the movement.

And for Caitlin Clark? Earned it, she did.