Highlights Indiana Fever rookie and former collegiate basketball star Caitlin Clark has been notably left off of the Team USA Women's Basketball roster for the 2024 Olympic Games.

While Clark was sensational in college with Iowa and is showing that she's transitioning fairly well to the WNBA, Team USA went with more experienced and accomplished players from the WNBA instead of Clark.

Though Clark could have a chance to play on the team as an alternate, it looks as though the women's basketball phenom will not be representing the United States in this summer's Olympic Games in Paris.

This news comes as a shock to many, as Clark has been world-famous since her days as an Iowa Hawkeye, where she infamously broke the NCAA's all-time scoring record for either men's or women's collegiate basketball. As Clark has begun her transition to the WNBA after being selected with the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, she's become a streaky scorer through her first stretch of games to this point.

Caitlin Clark 2024 Stats - Indiana Fever Category Stat PTS 16.8 3PTM 2.8 TS% 55.3% 3PT% 32.7% USG% 27.9% TOV 5.6

Just by looking at her statistics from her first season as a professional, it would be easy to assume that the lights are just too bright for Clark, and that cannot handle the ball when guarded by some of the best defenders in the world. That last point is exactly what makes Clark so remarkable. It was widely known and recognized that when Clark finished her career at Iowa and was set to become the WNBA's biggest star, the other teams in the league were marking their games against the Fever on their calendars. Soon, it would be seen that every other franchise's entire game plan was to stop Clark.

Every single time she steps onto the floor, she draws the opposing team's best defender as her assignment, and she is double-teamed consistently both on and off of the ball, making her 16.8-point average look that much better. While her efficiency is at a concerning mark, she is also looked at as her team's main offensive weapon as a rookie, so her shooting splits may look a tad bit off for her first stretch of games as she becomes acclimated to the pressure of the WNBA's defense.

As for being left off of the Olympic basketball team, many were outraged over the fact that arguably the most popular female athlete in all of North American sports would not play, but the reasoning from the women's basketball committee seemed to be that they were going for more experience, especially in the Olympic basketball scene.

Of the 12 players that were selected to join the women's basketball team for this summer's Olympic Games, seven have experience with playing 5-on-5 against some of the best female players in the world in international play, including Diana Taurasi, who will be competing in the Olympics for a record-breaking sixth time. Interestingly enough, Taurasi is a veteran WNBA player who was very critical of Clark upon her entering the league. Prior to Clark's national championship game against South Carolina, Taurasi joined Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter to speak on Clark's eventual transition to the WNBA. SportsCenter's Patrick Andres later expanded on Taurasi's message to Clark.

"Reality is coming... You look superhuman playing against some 18-year-old's, but you're going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time." - Diana Taurasi

Is Team USA Favoring Vets Over Clark an Isolated Attack?

Team USA not selecting Clark could have been a singular stab at the young star due to her notoriety

While it may be disappointing to her fans from all over the world that Clark won't be joining the team this summer, it's also worth mentioning that more young, and otherwise prominent WNBA stars also didn't receive the nod to play alongside some of the best that the WNBA has to offer. Clark's teammate and 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Aaliyah Boston, the New York Liberty's star forward Jonquel Jones, Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, and Dallas Wings' guard Arike Ogunbowale, were also not selected to join the team. This came despite all of those mentioned being ranked inside the top 15 players in the league prior to this season by ESPN.

There were only 12 spots to fill on the roster, and some had to be left out of contention, but that hasn't stopped several prominent figures in the media from lashing out over Clark's absence from the team. Even Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy came out and discussed his rage over the situation through the company's TikTok page.

"You have arguably the player who is the most popular player in the world... and you leave her off the Olympics team? How dumb, how brain-dead, how idiotic do the people running this thing have to be?" - Dave Portnoy

Clark is a part of the team feels like it should have been the necessary thing to do, not just for herself and what she could bring to the team, but for the hundreds of millions of eyes she would draw to the international contests. In plenty of ways, her incredible fame could have played a large part in the rest of the WNBA gaining more recognition, but instead, Clark's fame was used as a double-edged sword in order to deny her access to the team.

Caitlin Clark's Most-Watched Collegiate Games of Sr. Season - Iowa Hawkeyes Game Viewership Iowa vs, Holy Cross - March 23, 2024 3,230,000 Iowa vs. West Virginia - March 25, 2024 4,900,000 Iowa vs. LSU - April 1, 2024 12,300,000 Iowa vs. South Carolina - April 7, 2024 19,000,000

After it was announced that Clark was not chosen for the team, USA Today's Christine Brennan broke a story on Saturday morning that detailed Clark's absence. Her article also mentioned several unnamed veteran women's basketball players who were concerned over Clark's fans, namely how they'd react to their idol potentially receiving limited playing time on the Olympic roster.

"Two other sources, both long-time U.S. basketball veterans with decades of experience in the women's game, told USA TODAY Sports Friday that concern over how Clark's millions of fans would react to what would likely be limited playing time on a stacked roster was a factor in the decision-making." - Christine Brennan

As clearly seen, some of the perceived jealousy of Clark's large following may have bled over into the decision to keep her off the team. In this case, the rest of Team USA seemingly looked past how the attention of Clark's fans from around the world would elevate women's basketball as a whole, giving the world a chance to see the rest of the WNBA's best players in action, competing for gold. Instead, Clark was singled out because of her status as one of the most famous female athletes in the entire world, with many of her devoted fans being young girls and boys.

Clark's veteran contemporaries, as much as it's been mentioned by the national media as of late, still may feel that the way Clark has drawn incredible amounts of attention to the league in viewership numbers, as well as both ticket and merchandise sales, has overshadowed the work that the previous generation of WNBA athletes did to try and popularize their league. It's also not hard to believe that Taurasi, as one of Clark's main detractors since she entered the pro ranks, may have been one of the anonymous members who believed outing Clark would, in a way, let her millions of fans down easily.