Highlights The 2024 WNBA Draft has produced some of the best rookies that the league has seen in several seasons, including former college basketball rivals Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Clark and Reese's battles in the NCAA women's basketball tournament have become extremely memorable, as Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes and Reese's LSU Tigers fought in several important games.

Clark and Reese have continued their rivalry as professionals, with Clark's Indiana Fever defeating Reese's Chicago Sky on Sunday.

Every hero needs a villain, right? If that is the case, Angel Reese received the memo and has executed a villain-like role to perfection in her first season as a professional in the WNBA. Her rival, Caitlin Clark, is the hero in this particular rivalry, but it's turning into one of those storylines where you can understand the villain's perspective. In the past two years specifically, these two have dominated the college basketball world, thanks in large part due to their incredible battles in the NCAA's March Madness tournament, though Clark has seen most of the fame thanks to her amazing scoring ability.

Both players dominated the college game in different ways. Clark did it through her great offensive abilities, and Reese impacted the game with her rebounding and defensive potential. Now, as they've both become budding young stars in the WNBA, their rivalry looks like it won't come to a close anytime soon.

In the professional ranks, both players have had to adjust to the changes in physicality. The main difference is that Reese has become more of an enforcer, while Clark needs to become a player that can handle the enforcer-type of player. This is where their careers link once again, as both players have already had several battles in the 2024 WNBA season.

Clark was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, while Reese was taken with the seventh pick to the Chicago Sky, and they've each had a great impact on their respective clubs, even though their efficiency hasn't necessarily caught up. Clark has shown an all-around skill-set to pair with her great three-point shooting ability, while Reese has entered the league as one of its best pure rebounders.

Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese Stats - 2024 WNBA Regular Season Category C. Clark A. Reese PTS 16.1 12.1 REB 5.1 10.2 TS% 56.0% 46.0% USG% 27.2% 21.4% WS -0.1 1.2

After their battle back in the 2023 NCAA Championship game, many fans around the world took notice of how Reese taunted Clark in the closing seconds of the game, thus painting Reese as a villain. To Clark, she was okay with Reese's actions, stating multiple times in future press conferences and media availabilities that both players were a lot closer than what the media portrayed them to be.

In late March, Reese reciprocated this message prior to their Elite-Eight match-up in the 2024 March Madness tournament, stating that the two players just become ultra-competitive when they step onto the court, prompting ESPN senior writer, Andrea Adelson, to report on the two players' relationship.

"I don't think people realize it's not personal... I think people just take it like we hate each other. Me and Caitlin Clark don't hate each other. I want everybody to understand that. It's just a super-competitive game. Once I get between those lines, there's no friends." - Angel Reese

A Rivalry Extends: How Clark and Reese's Complicated Relationship Moved to the Pro's

Though both players maintain that there are no hard feelings, emotions tend to spill onto the floor whenever they face off

Both Clark and Reese have had their chances to go after each other as professionals, playing against each other two times so far in their young WNBA careers.

Clark's Fever have taken the first two games against the Sky this season, with plenty of drama arising in both contests. In the first meeting between the two on June 1, Clark scored 11 points on 36.4 percent shooting from the floor in a 71-70 win over the Sky, but the victory was not the highlight of the night, as Chicago's Chennedy Carter pushed Clark to the floor from behind, causing an uproar on social media. Reese showed that she supported her teammate's actions, celebrating with Carter after the fact.

When the Sky and Fever met up to compete once again on June 16, it was Reese's turn to take aim at Clark, striking her in the head as Clark attempted a lay-up. Again, after the play, the sports world denoted Reese's actions as one of a jealous person, which has been the same sentiment for plenty of other WNBA players who have been viewed as targeting Clark due to her early superstar status.

It seemed as though Reese was prepared to perform an action that would only increase the on-court tensions between the two players, wearing custom-made 'Joker-themed' sneakers with references to the Batman villain included everywhere on the shoe. After the encounter, Clark maintained once again that she respected Reese and how she's built a career for herself in the post-game press conference. Vanshay Murdock, a Minnesota-based videographer, shared Clark's out-pouring of positivity towards Reese on Twitter/X.

"I think what she has done with her platform has been absolutely incredible... Obviously, I've played her for a long time, and she's been a tremendous player. It's been fun getting to compete against (Angel). I think it's been really good for the game." - Caitlin Clark

Many might wonder why Clark has been so respectful towards Reese, especially after the way that she's been treated on the court, but Clark herself realizes that a rivalry is great for sports, especially in a league that's trying to gain popularity around the world. As competitors, the two admire each other for their work, realizing that they both have added value to the basketball world in their own ways.

In this respect, both players surely realize that for either of them to succeed, they needed a competent opponent that was worthy of attention. In their own ways, both players have been able to consistently find themselves in the limelight, further pushing women's basketball further.

Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese Head-to-Head Stats - 2024 WNBA Regular Season Category C. Clark A. Reese PTS 17.0 9.5 AST 7.5 3.0 REB 8.0 13.0 TS% 66.2% 36.4% MP 37.0 30.5 W/L 2-0 0-2

With plenty of games left in the WNBA season, both Clark and Reese will be presented with more opportunities to gain victories over their rivals. In fact, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will take on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Sunday, June 23 at 4 PM ET. National broadcast coverage will be provided by ESPN.