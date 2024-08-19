Highlights Caitlin Clark set the WNBA rookie record for most assists in a season, surpassing Ticha Penicheiro.

The Indiana Fever secured a 92-75 victory over the Seattle Storm on the back of Clark's record-setting afternoon.

With two consecutive wins, the Fever improved to a 13-15 record, boosting their standing in the Eastern Conference.

Caitlin Clark continues to have a sensational WNBA rookie campaign. During the Indiana Fever's 92-75 win over versus the Seattle Storm on Sunday, Clark, who has been breaking records left and right, set the WNBA rookie record for most assists in a season.

Clark surpassed four-time WNBA All-Star Ticha Penicheiro, who tallied 224 assists in her rookie year in 1998. Shortly after Penicheiro's record was broken, the 2005 WNBA champ congratulated the Fever star for her accomplishment.

Prior to the game, Clark just needed three assists to break the rookie record. Her record-setting assist came during the 4:41 mark of the second quarter off a sweet dime in transition to Lexie Hull.

Clark finished the game nine assists, putting her current tally at 232 on the season so far. With 12 games remaining on Indiana's schedule, future rookies would have a tough time catching up to whatever count Clark finishes with by the end of the campaign.

Clark and the Fever Are Rolling

Two straight statement wins for Indiana

To top off her record-setting afternoon, Clark and the Fever finally notched their first win over the Storm. Apart from her nine dimes, she finished with 23 points and five rebounds on 9-of-20 shooting from the field, including three three-pointers.

Kelsey Mitchell led all Fever scorers with 27 points and five triples on 10-of-19 shooting. Hull added 22 points and six threes in 20 minutes off the bench.

Indiana Fever Backcourt Stats vs. Storm Category Caitlin Clark Kelsey Mitchell Lexie Hull PTS 23 27 22 FGM-A 9-20 10-19 8-10 3PM-A 3-10 5-8 6-7

The game was largely a back and forth affair for the most part. That is until Indiana weathered the storm and turned up the heat to fever-pitch levels in the fourth quarter thanks to some hot shooting from beyond the arc.

Indiana outscored Seattle 33-17 in the final frame. They went 8-of-11 from three. Hull made all of her four three-pointers in the fourth. Every Fever player went perfect from the field, save for Damiris Dantas, who scored six points on 2-of-5 shooting in the period.

The Fever must be feeling good about themselves after they took down the Phoenix Mercury just a couple of days ago. Indiana now owns a 13-15 record, good for 7th in the Eastern Conference.