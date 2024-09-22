Key Takeaways Caitlin Clark unanimously wins 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Clark had a standout season, setting several rookie records and earning All-WNBA First-Team.

After leading the Indiana Fever to the playoffs, Clark aims to make an impact in her postseason debut.

Caitlin Clark has left no doubt who the best rookie of her class is. The Indiana Fever star has been named the unanimous winner of the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

This award is the cherry on top of what has been a historic debut campaign for one of the most highly-anticipated players to enter the WNBA. She was named Rookie of the Month four times during the season and also earned the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month in August.

Throughout the year, the Fever All-Star was in a close contest with Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese for top rookie honors. Many advocated for Reese to win Rookie of the Year over Clark, as the former was in the midst of a historic season herself.

However, the Sky forward suffered a season-ending injury earlier in September, cutting off a terrific debut campaign. Regardless of Reese's injury, Clark fully deserves to win Rookie of the Year unanimously.

Caitlin Clark's Historic WNBA Rookie Season

Clark collected a myriad of records and accolades in her debut campaign

Clark had a rookie year for the ages.

Apart from winning unanimous Rookie of the Year, the Fever point guard also finished fourth in MVP voting. Like Clark, Las Vegas superstar A'ja Wilson took home the trophy unanimously.

Caitlin Clark Rookie Season Stats Category Stats PPG 19.2 RPG 5.7 APG 8.4 3PM/G 3.1 FG% 41.7%

Clark was also named to the All-WNBA First-Team alongside the MVP Wilson, Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, and Connecticut Sun stud Alyssa Thomas.

Needless to say, she was also a member of the All-Rookie team with Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Leonie Fiebich, and Rickea Jackson.

By scoring 769 points, Clark set the rookie record for most points in a season. She also broke the record for most assists and most three-pointers by a rookie. Clark also led the WNBA in assists and three-pointers made.

On July 6 in a win over the No. 1 seed New York Liberty, she became the first rookie ever to notch a triple-double. After 11 days, she broke the single-game record for assists when she recorded 19 dimes against the Dallas Wings.

Clark Looking to Lead Fever in WNBA Playoffs

Fever rookie wasted little time turning Indiana's fortunes around

Now that her rookie regular season is in the rearview mirror, Clark will now turn her attention to her first taste of WNBA playoff basketball when they take on the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

Clark and the Fever sputtered to begin the season as they went 1-8 through the first month of the campaign. But slowly, Indiana found its stride as the season went along.

The Fever rattled off seven wins in their first eight games coming off the All-Star break. However, they lost four of their last six to end the regular year.

Nonetheless, Indiana is looking to play spoiler for a Connecticut Sun team that went 28-12. The Fever were just 1-3 against Connecticut during the regular season, but they did win their final meeting, which should give them some confidence heading into the franchise's first postseason game since 2016.