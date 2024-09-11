Key Takeaways A'ja Wilson is dominating the WNBA this season and is favored to win her third MVP award.

Wilson leads the league in scoring and blocks and is second in rebounding and steals, making her the most overwhelming player in the WNBA.

Despite Caitlin Clark's popularity, she recognizes Wilson as the best player in the league.

The league's popularity has skyrocketed this season as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have taken their headline-grabbing games from the NCAA to the WNBA .

But neither — not even Clark, who's been breaking record after record during her rookie season — nor Reese are favorites to win the league's MVP Award.

That would be Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, who's not only having one of the greatest seasons in WNBA history, but in all of basketball history.

Wilson is a former Rookie of the Year who's been named an All-Star in six of her seven seasons. She's made four All-WNBA teams (likely a fifth this year) and has been named Defensive Player of the Year twice to accompany her two MVPs.

She's been one of, if not the most dominant players in the WNBA for four years straight.

Even Clark can't deny what Wilson is doing this season, as she's putting up some historic numbers.

Caitlin Clark Calls A'ja Wilson 'Unguardable'

The Fever rookie knows there's not much the WNBA can do to stop her

Close

Wilson is averaging 27.3 points and 11.9 rebounds this season. That's good for first in the league in scoring (nearly five points ahead of Arike Ogunbowale's 22.6 points per game) and second in rebounding.

She also leads the WNBA in blocks (2.7 per game) and is tied for second in steals (1.9).

She's led the Aces to back-to-back championships and has Las Vegas locked into another playoff spot in their quest for a three-peat.

She's simply been the league's most overwhelming player this season, from start to finish. Even Clark, for all her popularity and accolades, recognizes Wilson's dominance, per Sports Illustrated.

“You watch her and it’s just unguardable. There’s nothing anybody can do to stop it. She’s just that dominant, whether it’s her mid-range game, she can put it on the floor, she’s just so athletic, but also she affects the game on both ends. ... She’s a really great defensive player, great rim protector, just so athletic. And obviously she’s been able to shoot the three pretty well this year too. It’s fun to watch. Everybody in the league knows you can’t guard it, you basically just live with what she’s going to do to you every single night."

The 27-year-old Wilson is almost guaranteed to win her third MVP this year. She's -3500 to win the award; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has the second-best odds at +3000, per FanDuel.

For all the publicity she gets and the eyes she brings to the sport, and deservedly so, Clark is not the best player in the league. At least not yet.

That distinction goes to Wilson. And at the moment, it's not close.