Key Takeaways Caitlin Clark is shining in her WNBA rookie season, chasing records and turning the Indiana Fever around.

Her impact goes beyond the court, contributing to the league's growth and increased viewership.

The rookie's unique talent draws attention, impacting teammates and elevating the league's profile.

Caitlin Clark has become the most recognizable name in the WNBA.

Following her stellar collegiate career at Iowa, which included record-breaking performances and drew in record television audiences, she joined the WNBA . The brand she had earned in college followed her to the WNBA, helping the league establish itself further.

The negative or positive angles of her coverage revealed something more important: the WNBA had a star. Suddenly, ESPN's talk shows featured heavy sections on the WNBA, primarily Clark and co-rookie phenom, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese .

Caitlin Clark and Candace Parker Rookie Season Comparisons Player PPG RPG APG Caitlin Clark 19.1 5.7 8.4 Candace Parker 18.5 9.5 3.4

Clark struggled to start the season, with a low shooting percentage and a high turnover rate. She had joined the league's worst team, the Indiana Fever .

However, since the All-Star break, Clark has emerged as one of the league's top players, not only chasing rookie records but league records.

She has played so well that the narrative has shifted from discussing Clark as an emerging star to the possibility of becoming the first player to win Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player since Candace Parker in 2008.

Caitlin Clark Deserves Her On-Court Accolades

Clark's play puts her in the conversation for ROY and MVP

A'ja Wilson is the league's best player.

Wilson leads the league in points per game and trails only Reese in rebounds per game. Her team, the Las Vegas Aces , are in fourth place. She has been on a dominant stretch over the past few seasons and continues to break her own scoring records.

By all measures, one of the league's best players continues to elevate her game.

Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson Comparison (2023-24) Player PPG RPG APG Caitlin Clark 19.1 5.7 8.4 A'ja Wilson 27.3 11.9 2.3

Clark's numbers are also impressive. Since the Olympic break, she has averaged 23.9 points, 9.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. Clark's unique three-point shooting and passing abilities make her a similarly unique talent in the WNBA.

Clark will break the WNBA's single-season assist record. She leads the league in three-pointers made and is 16 away from the single-season record.

The list of the records she has broken as a rookie continues to pile up, including the single-game assist record (19) and becoming the fastest player to reach 350 points and 150 assists in a WNBA season.

Clark Has Turned the Indiana Fever Around

The rookie's Fever team has clinched a playoff spot

In the three seasons prior to selecting Clark, the Fever posted a 24-84 record (.222).

In Clark's rookie season, the Fever improved to 19-18 and clinched their first playoff spot since 2016.

Since the Olympic break, the Fever are 8-3. This stretch included a five-game win streak.

Indiana Fever Record By Season Year Wins Losses Win% 2024 19 18 .514 2023 13 27 .325 2022 5 31 .139

Clark hasn't shined on her own, but she has arguably made her teammates better, including the 2023 first-overall pick, Aliyah Boston.

Boston won the 2023 Rookie of the Year Award and has continued her stellar play, earning her second All-Star selection.

The team's other All-Star, Kelsey Mitchell, has also put her shooting on display. Any time a team adds a player like Clark, who draws significant attention from the defense and their game plan, players like Boston and Mitchell are the beneficiaries.

They don't have to focus as much on creating their own shots. Mitchell is averaging a career-high 19.1 ppg.

Clark Has Assisted in the WNBA's Growth

The former Iowa star has contributed to a league on the rise

Prior to Clark joining the WNBA, the league was on the rise.

The 2023 season set viewership records, but those records didn't last long. The league saw viewership records broken, and many of them (the top 14) included Clark and the Fever.

According to the WNBA, the 2024 season also opened with the highest attendance in 24 years. The Fever also lead the league in attendance, averaging over 17,000 attendees per game, beating out larger markets in New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles by significant margins.

Most Watched WNBA Games of 2024 June 23 - Indiana Fever @ Chicago Sky 2.302 million June 16 - Chicago Sky @ Indiana Fever 2.25 million Aug.18 - Seattle Storm @ Indiana Fever 2.232 million

Clark leads a talented class of rookies (Reese, Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson), which has drawn comparisons to the 1984 NBA draft that featured Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley and John Stockton.

The NBA had star power before that draft, just like the WNBA does today, but they undoubtedly profited off of a group that quickly became the faces of the league.

Jordan signed the most significant endorsement deal in sports history with Nike. Olajuwon helped the Houston Rockets advance to the finals in his second season.

In many ways, Clark and her 2024 cohorts have brought this same effect to the WNBA.

Notably, the two most-watched games this season featured both Clark and Reese, following their college basketball matchups that broke college viewership records. The more apt NBA comparison may be Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

Clark may not be the league's best player, but her ability to draw a crowd makes her the league's most valuable player.

The "Mix It Up" Conundrum

Sometimes, MVP voting gets wonky

Sometimes, award voters in the various professional sports leagues get tired of voting for the same player year after year. The NBA has LeBron James , the NFL Patrick Mahomes, the NHL Connor McDavid and the WNBA A'ja Wilson.

Wilson won the MVP award in 2020 and 2022. In 2021, she finished sixth; in 2023, she finished third.

However, she's been even more dominant this season.

Jonquel Jones and A'ja Wilson 2021 Seasons Comparison Player PPG RPG APG Jonquel Jones 19.4 11.2 2.8 A'ja Wilson 18.3 9.3 3.1

So, Clark's argument would need to be similar to Jonquel Jones' 2021 season. Jones opted out of the 2020 Covid season, and the Connecticut Sun 's record dropped from 23-11 to 10-12. When Jones returned for the 2021 season, they improved to 26-6 and became the best in the Eastern Conference.

Sometimes, a player has such a significant effect in one season that voters can be swayed not to vote for the league's most dominant player but rather for the season's biggest story.

This season, Clark has a case to be the single-season-effect award winner. The Fever are playoff-bound, she's setting records and she's drawing attention to the league.

All stats provided by Basketball Reference